A much-loved fish and chip shop in Leeds city centre has closed its doors for good.

Bosses behind Graveley's Fish & Chips announced the permanent closure of their The Core Shopping Centre site earlier this month.

In a heartfelt Facebook, the team behind Graveley's thanked customers for their “unwavering support” over the past seven years.

S Miah/Google/National World

The full post said: “Dear Valued Customers,

“As we announce the permanent closure of our shop [due] to demolition of the building, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support over the past seven years.

“Your loyalty has been the cornerstone of our journey.

“A heartfelt thank you from both the staff and the owners—we truly appreciate every moment spent serving you.

“The memories we've made will always hold a special place in our hearts.

“Thank you once again for being a part of our community.”

Plans to demolish the Core Shopping Centre, which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987, to make way for new shops and student flats were given the greenlight earlier this year.

Businesses such as fashion and homeware retailer Matalan have also announced departure from the site ahead of demolition.