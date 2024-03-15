The Core Leeds: Centre to be demolished after nearly 40 years on The Headrow for new glass-fronted building
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Core Shopping Centre, which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987, is set to be knocked down to make way for new shops and student flats.
A presentation to Leeds City Council’s plans panel showed how the centre will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets.
Glass-fronted retail units along Land’s Lane would sit below upper floors housing student accommodation.
The plans panel heard that the newer design would replace the post-modern appearance of The Core, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre, on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store.
The panel passed a recommendation to delegate the application to the chief planning officer for approval, subject to legal agreements, at a meeting on Thursday (March 14).
Coun Colin Campbell said: “If you look at the existing building, it’s of it’s time and I think it’s time is passed. It’s not doing much for the Headrow at the moment.”
Coun Dan Cohen told the meeting: “I was a great fan of the original Schofield’s centre. It was ground-breaking at the time.
“Unfortunately The Core doesn’t have that same reputation.”
The panel heard the current shopping centre had struggled to attract enough trade after the opening of the city’s Trinity and Victoria Gate centres.
The presentation said: “Redevelopment of The Core site represents a significant regeneration opportunity and financial investment in Leeds City Centre, which will form a key component in the city-scape and provide a building on one of the most prominent sites in Leeds.”
Developers AFAS The Core and Fusion Global Management applied for planning permission.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.