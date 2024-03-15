Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A presentation to Leeds City Council’s plans panel showed how the centre will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets.

An artist's impression of what the new development replacing The Core shopping centre, on The Headrow, could look like. Picture: Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glass-fronted retail units along Land’s Lane would sit below upper floors housing student accommodation.

The plans panel heard that the newer design would replace the post-modern appearance of The Core, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre, on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store.

The panel passed a recommendation to delegate the application to the chief planning officer for approval, subject to legal agreements, at a meeting on Thursday (March 14).

Coun Colin Campbell said: “If you look at the existing building, it’s of it’s time and I think it’s time is passed. It’s not doing much for the Headrow at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Dan Cohen told the meeting: “I was a great fan of the original Schofield’s centre. It was ground-breaking at the time.

“Unfortunately The Core doesn’t have that same reputation.”

The panel heard the current shopping centre had struggled to attract enough trade after the opening of the city’s Trinity and Victoria Gate centres.

The presentation said: “Redevelopment of The Core site represents a significant regeneration opportunity and financial investment in Leeds City Centre, which will form a key component in the city-scape and provide a building on one of the most prominent sites in Leeds.”