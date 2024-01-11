Matalan confirm closure of Leeds city centre store

Fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has confirmed that its Leeds city centre store is to close.

Matalan say the store in The Core Shopping Centre on The Headrow will close on Saturday, February 24.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We are working closely with our affected colleagues and doing all we can to find suitable positions in our local store network.

The Matalan store in Leeds city centre.

The spokesperson added: "Customers in the area will still be able to be able to access our full range of products via our website. We would like to thank all of our customers in the local community for shopping with us”.

The Core is currently home to seven retailers and seven food outlets as well as a gym and yoga studio. It underwent a major renovation in the late 2000s, having previously been known as The Headrow Shopping Centre.