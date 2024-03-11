Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new city centre streets would be created under the proposal to knock down The Core Shopping Centre, on the Headrow.

The redevelopment of the building, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre and on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store, will go before the City Plans Panel on Thursday (March 14).

A report to the panel said the centre, built in 1987, had struggled to attract retailers since the construction of the Trinity and Victoria Gate shopping centres.

Plans to demolish The Core Shopping Centre on the Headrow are set to be approved this week (Photo by LDRS)

It said: “Many key stores are vacant, significant sections are totally vacant and a number of other occupiers have confirmed their intention to vacate the building when their leases end.”

The two new streets would link Lands Lane with King Charles Street if the scheme goes ahead.

The upper floors of the new buildings, which are within a 20-minute walk of three university sites, would be used for student accommodation. Last year, the plans sparked a debate about the volume of student accommodation in the city.

The report said: “There have been a number of student residential developments completed within the north of the city centre in recent years, for example in the vicinity of the Merrion Centre.

“These have been successfully accommodated in a busy city centre context without causing amenity issues or conflict with existing businesses and civic uses.”

Developers AFAS The Core and Fusion Global Management applied for planning permission, which can be determined after complications with ownership of parts of the land were resolved, the report said.

The design of the new site would be based on classical architecture, replacing the post-modern appearance of The Core. The report said: “This suits the Chicago-style former Direct Line House directly to the north and the Italianate free style classical buildings on the south side and along Lands Lane.”

The panel is recommended to defer and delegate the application for approval by the chief planning officer.