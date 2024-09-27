21 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1952

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These photo gems turn the spotlight on Leeds city centre in the early 1950s.

They turn the spotlight of life in the city centre during 1952 and feature well known landmarks such as The Headrow and Cookridge Street as well as Leeds City Station. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

June 1952. View looking east-south-east at Quarry Hill Flats and Eastgate Roundabout. The roundabout has a hexagonal petrol station in the middle, with arches on each face.

June 1952. View looking east-south-east at Quarry Hill Flats and Eastgate Roundabout. The roundabout has a hexagonal petrol station in the middle, with arches on each face. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Headrow from the junction with Vicar Lane in November 1952.

The Headrow from the junction with Vicar Lane in November 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The north east side of Vicar Lane from opposite Ludgate Hill in December 1952.

The north east side of Vicar Lane from opposite Ludgate Hill in December 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

View of the station concourse of Leeds City Station, seen from the entrance on New Station Street and looking towards the booking offices in October 1952.

View of the station concourse of Leeds City Station, seen from the entrance on New Station Street and looking towards the booking offices in October 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Sovereign Street in March 1952 showing snow sweeper no.3, one of Leeds City Tramways works cars designed to clear snow from the tracks.

Sovereign Street in March 1952 showing snow sweeper no.3, one of Leeds City Tramways works cars designed to clear snow from the tracks. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Wade Lane in March 1952.

Wade Lane in March 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

