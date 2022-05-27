Graveleys Fish & Chips, located opposite Leeds United's home ground, has become a match day tradition for many fans.

Ina Thompson, who owns the fan favourite chippy, admitted that while times are tough she is confident for the future.

"It's been very difficult, not only for ourselves but for everyone. It's difficult to ask people to spend money that they don't have but we will get through it." she said.

"It's hard for people when their energy bills are so high to find that money to treat themselves to fish and chips. The last two years have been so tough and we've got another tough one ahead."

Ina, spoke to the YEP, ahead of National Fish and Chip Day and is extra hopeful for the future following Leeds United's dramatic final day Premier League survival.

The Whites secured their Premier League status following an unforgettable final day victory over Brentford.

Goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison sent the city into party mode and for Ina, it was an added boost for future business.

"It's just about survival at the moment and looking for the positives and Leeds United in the Premier League is definitely that." she said.

"When Leeds are winning it sets the whole town in a very good mood and you can see it in the customers every Monday after the football on the Saturday or Sunday.

"Leeds United sets the mood until the next game, the next win or the next loss and then everyone is down. You might not notice but Leeds doing well does make such a difference."

Industry expert, Andrew Crook, president of the Leeds-based National Federation of Fish Friers, has previously warned that fish and chip shops could close in big numbers 'over the next five years'

The industry has been suffering massively from inflated costs for ingredients, and has called on the Government to introduce VAT relief for business owners.

For Ina, with much of Leeds's two year stay in the Premier League disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions, she is especially hopeful for the future.