The British Indian Good Food Guide has released a list of its top 100 best Indian restaurants in the UK - and five Leeds businesses have made the cut.

There’s no doubt that Leeds’ food scene is unparalleled and its Indian restaurants and curry houses are some of the most popular places to eat in the city.

And it’s evident that the prestigious British Indian Good Food Guide agrees with five Leeds restaurants being named among the best including Michelin-recommended restaurant Prashad in Drighlington.

The business, which also scooped Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2023 in the Overall Restaurant of the Year category, has been serving authentic vegetarian cuisine from the subcontinent for more than two decades.

All Leeds restaurants named in the British Indian Good Food Guide. | National World/Submitted

Prashad was joined by Leeds’ favourite South Indian restaurant Tharavadu in Mill Hill. The business also ranked in the Guide’s top 10, released earlier this year.

Co-founder and manager Siby Jose said: “This accolade recognises our commitment to authentic Keralan flavours.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our team and our diners who appreciate the heart we put into every dish.”

Newcomers Dastaan in Otley Road, Adel, also made the list. The Guide said Dastaan, which opened in 2023, is “a modern Indian restaurant blending tradition with contemporary flair”.

Meanwhile, one of Yorkshire’s top curry chain restaurants, Aagrah, which has sites in Leeds city centre, Chapel Allerton and Pudsey, was recognised for its “strong reputation for traditional North Indian cuisine”.

Lastly, Mumtaz in Leeds Dock was also named among the top 100. The Guide said it was the perfect place for a family gathering, thanks to its “extensive menu and lively ambiance”.

The Guide, which celebrates excellence of Indian dining, said the cuisine has become an “integral part of British culture” over the decades. Its mission is to showcase the very best - "from Michelin-starred establishments to family-run gems, offering the rich and authentic flavours that define Indian cuisine”.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Mowgli Street Food in Sheffield and MyLahore in Bradford were also listed among the top 100 best Indian restaurants in the UK.