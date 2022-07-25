Dastaan Leeds: First look inside the new fine-dining Indian restaurant that's landed in Adel

A new Michelin-recommended Indian restaurant has landed in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:39 am

Award-winning chefs Nand Kishor and Sanjay Gour promise to bring a "Mayfair fine-dining experience" to the North - serving dishes from across the Indian subcontinent.

Dastaan Leeds will open in Otley Road, Adel, on Wednesday.

We take a look inside...

1. Exterior

Dastaan Leeds will open on 473 Otley Road, Adel, on Wednesday. We got a sneak peek inside the two-floor restaurant.

Photo: Abbey Maclure

The duo behind the restaurant made their names as head chefs of Michelin-starred Gymkhana in Mayfair. It will be the pair's second restaurant, after opening their first in Epsom, Surrey, in 2017.

Photo: Abbey Maclure

3. Ground floor

The Epsom restaurant was awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide in its first year and currently features in the Michelin Guide, Hardens and the AA Guide.

Photo: Abbey Maclure

The Leeds restaurant is designed as more upmarket. Yorkshire-based Anurag Singh, who will run Dastaan Leeds, has worked closely with the Nand and Sanjay in Epsom.

Photo: Abbey Maclure

