Award-winning chefs Nand Kishor and Sanjay Gour promise to bring a "Mayfair fine-dining experience" to the North - serving dishes from across the Indian subcontinent.
Dastaan Leeds will open in Otley Road, Adel, on Wednesday.
1. Exterior
Dastaan Leeds will open on 473 Otley Road, Adel, on Wednesday. We got a sneak peek inside the two-floor restaurant.
2. Exterior
The duo behind the restaurant made their names as head chefs of Michelin-starred Gymkhana in Mayfair. It will be the pair's second restaurant, after opening their first in Epsom, Surrey, in 2017.
3. Ground floor
The Epsom restaurant was awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide in its first year and currently features in the Michelin Guide, Hardens and the AA Guide.
4. Ground floor
The Leeds restaurant is designed as more upmarket. Yorkshire-based Anurag Singh, who will run Dastaan Leeds, has worked closely with the Nand and Sanjay in Epsom.
