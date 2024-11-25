Later life charity receives donation after nomination from Pudsey agency colleagues

A charity which enables older people to maintain their independence, and live later life well, received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Society’s Pudsey agency.

MHA Communities – Farsley, received an £800 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it cover the core costs of running a dementia group which provides live entertainment and dancing for people living with dementia and their family, friends and carers.

The charity has social groups that provide a whole range of support and services, including activities and events, supported outings, befriending services, interest groups, signposting and other services that enable older people to remain actively involved in their local community.

The charity was nominated because several of the agency’s customers have benefitted from their services.

Heather McCarrick, agency manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Pudsey said: “We are proud to be able to support MHA Communities – Farsley in our community with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.”

Oli Craven, scheme manager for MHA Communities, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation. Our scheme supports hundreds of older people and this donation can make a real difference to services we provide.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about the Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.

If you would like to support MHA Communities – Farsley then please visit www.mha.org.uk for further information.