I've been to an awful lot of curry houses across Leeds, yet even though Aagrah is just a short walk away from me I'd never ventured inside.

Perhaps it was its intimidating size, stretching across what feels like a ballroom with a sea of tables and chairs, or perhaps it was my preference for an independent over a chain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aagrah can be found on St Peter's Square below the BBC Radio Leeds offices. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Alas, the time came for me and my partner to bite the bullet and give it a try after so many rave reviews from friends.

Upon arrival I was, as I thought I would be, in awe of how huge it is.

As impressive as this wingspan was, I was more concerned about the lack of an intimate setting you get in a cosier curry house, the warmth and smells from the kitchen drifting through and the gentle murmur of chatter buzzing away in the background.

However we quickly forgot about that initial niggling worry when escorted to our table by a waiter who made us feel right at home, attentive but not too pushy with his recommendations on which ale to order.

Despite its grandiose size Aagrah still serves up dishes that feel homemade and authentic. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

We settle for a light Virtuous pale, one of my favourites from Kirkstall Brewery, and fold open an extensive menu of meat, fish and vegetarian options.

My eyes head straight for the Balti Saag Aloo Paneer, my partner opting for the Balti King Prawn and in favour of sharing the two dishes between us.

The service here is relatively quick, and after 20 minutes or so two big dishes of curry, rice and naan are placed onto the table.

Within the first mouthful I feel the light spice of the Balti cutting perfectly through creaminess of the cheese and spinach, hitting the spot immediately when scooped up in a generous handful of naan.

Reaching over the table to share the dishes, I'm soon struck by how tender the King Prawn dish is, the kick not too feisty as to overpower the gentle flavour of fish.

After about half of each curry and the bread between us we both had to tap out, the portions here were considerably more generous than we expected.

Without being pestered or our plates taken away, we were given time to slowly finish our drinks and have the leftovers parcelled up neatly, before settling up with satisfied and full bellies.

Factfile

Address: St Peter's Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH

Telephone: 0113 245 5667

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 5pm-11pm, Sundays 4.30pm-10.30pm

Scores

Food): 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 6/10

Service: 8/10