Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, took the city by storm when it first opened by five friends in 2014 and love for the Keralan restaurant has just grown over the decade.

Co-founder Siby Jose said the team behind the restaurant could never have imagined the heights they would reach.

Early expansion, celebrity visits and many awards later, including Best Indian Restaurant in 2015 and Chef of the Year in 2024 by the Oliver Awards, the last ten years has been a whirlwind for the independent business.

