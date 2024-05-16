17 pictures inside Leeds-favourite South Indian Mill Hill restaurant Tharavadu as it marks a decade in Leeds

Published 16th May 2024, 11:30 BST

A South Indian restaurant in the heart of Leeds is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, took the city by storm when it first opened by five friends in 2014 and love for the Keralan restaurant has just grown over the decade.

Co-founder Siby Jose said the team behind the restaurant could never have imagined the heights they would reach.

Early expansion, celebrity visits and many awards later, including Best Indian Restaurant in 2015 and Chef of the Year in 2024 by the Oliver Awards, the last ten years has been a whirlwind for the independent business.

Specialising in Keralan cuisine, Tharavadu quickly became one of the finest South Indian restaurants in Leeds and has become a must-try hotspot for anyone visiting the city.

3. Inside Tharavadu

The success of the restaurant has been overwhelming and the love the people of Leeds have shown has been incredible, said co-founder Siby Jose.

Tharavadu was opened by five friends and it is their "strong friendship" that has led the restaurant to reach unbelievable heights.

Tharavadu was listed in the Michelin Guide within a year of it opening. It is still a Michelin recommended restaurant in Leeds.

