More than 25 restaurants have signed up to take part, running special offers from Monday October 17 to Sunday October 23.

Offers available include two for £12 happy hour deals, as well as a selection of specially crafted drinks, curated for one week only.

Eat Leeds is a membership-led organisation of restaurants, cafes, bars, and eateries within and around the city of Leeds.

Eat Leeds has announced its first ever cocktail/mocktail week (Photo: Lucas Smith)

It first launched its Restaurant Week in 2017 to encourage footfall in restaurants across Leeds, as well as celebrating the city’s outstanding food and drink scene.

This year’s Restaurant Week saw more than 40 restaurants across the city create set menus of £5, £10, £15, £20 or £25.

The week-long event brought in more than £130,000 in income to the city and encouraged nearly 8,000 diners to eat out.

Eat Leeds manager Amy Rolinson said: “After Restaurant Week, we reached out to venues for feedback to plan our next steps, and the unanimous decision was to create a campaign that supported their night-time audiences.”

'The Last' cocktail at The Alchemist which is taking part in the event

As part of Cocktail/Mocktail Week, customers are encouraged to try somewhere new at a discounted rate.

Hong Kong influenced Mans Market and The Alchemist, on Greek Street and Trinity Leeds, have signed up to take part.

Customers can also head to SALT to make the most of their salted caramel espresso martini, specially crafted for Cocktail/Mocktail Week.

For non-drinkers, Fleur is offering select mocktails for only £5, while Canal Club will serve drinks offers to complement its new Autumn menu.

First Bus is offering a single £2 flat fare ticket for the event, which can be used anytime, anywhere across West Yorkshire.

John Godfrey, head of marketing for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “Going out for an evening with friends or meeting up with family is one of those social occasions where the bus comes into its own as the ideal way to get into the heart of the city.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Eat Leeds with its latest campaign.”