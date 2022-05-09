The Alchemist, which has sites on Greek Street and Trinity Leeds, has created The Edible One as part of its new cocktail menu.

The cocktail consists of Manzana Verde, Avallen Calvados, lime sherbet, salted caramel, apple juice and white chocolate foam.

It's served in an edible cup in partnership with eco-friendly packaging business Stroodles.

The Stoodles cup is made from natural grains that are biodegradable, 100 per cent vegan and can hold hot and cold liquids for 40 minutes without disintegrating.

The vessel has a wafer-like flavour which compliments the cocktail, the Alchemist promises.

The Edible One is the most sustainable cocktail on the bar's menu - single use glasses are removed from its production.

The bar chain has two sites in Leeds

Instead of bottles, Avallen Calvados will be delivered by Ecospirits in large kegs called Eco Totes.

For every Eco Tote purchased, a tree is planted in an ‘Alchemist Rainforest’. Guests can monitor how many trees have been planted so far through a QR code on their menu.

The Alchemist came away with the Sustainability Award at the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022, with judges praising the bar for its measures to save the planet.

As well as The Edible One, the new cocktail menu will see the addition of theatrical concoctions such as the T&T - tequila, pink grapefruit, lime, tonic, ‘fire mix’ and flash string that’s flamed to resemble a stick of dynamite.