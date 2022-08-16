Eat Leeds: Nine Leeds restaurants with special offers this week
Here are some of the restaurants participating in Eat Leeds.
As a city which has a reputation for being one of the UK’s best food scenes, Eat Leeds has announced the return of Restaurant Week this week.
As part of a seven day-long celebration, diners will have the opportunity to tuck into and enjoy specially crafted, exclusive menus of £5, £10, £15, £20 or £25 – a menu for every budget.
For the full list of restaurants participating in Eat Leeds, please go to www.eatleeds.co.uk/offer/restaurant-week/.
