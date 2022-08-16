As a city which has a reputation for being one of the UK’s best food scenes, Eat Leeds has announced the return of Restaurant Week this week.

As part of a seven day-long celebration, diners will have the opportunity to tuck into and enjoy specially crafted, exclusive menus of £5, £10, £15, £20 or £25 – a menu for every budget.

For the full list of restaurants participating in Eat Leeds, please go to www.eatleeds.co.uk/offer/restaurant-week/.

1. Honest Burgers Offering two courses for £10 as part of Eat Leeds.

2. Gusto Offering two courses for £15 or three courses for £25 at both the Cookridge and city centre restaurants.

3. The Alchemist Offering two courses for £15 or three courses for £20 at both Leeds restaurants.

4. Ambiente Tapas Offering three courses for £15 as part of Eat Leeds.