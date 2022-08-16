News you can trust since 1890
Eat Leeds: Nine Leeds restaurants with special offers this week

Here are some of the restaurants participating in Eat Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:36 pm

As a city which has a reputation for being one of the UK’s best food scenes, Eat Leeds has announced the return of Restaurant Week this week.

As part of a seven day-long celebration, diners will have the opportunity to tuck into and enjoy specially crafted, exclusive menus of £5, £10, £15, £20 or £25 – a menu for every budget.

For the full list of restaurants participating in Eat Leeds, please go to www.eatleeds.co.uk/offer/restaurant-week/.

1. Honest Burgers

Offering two courses for £10 as part of Eat Leeds.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Gusto

Offering two courses for £15 or three courses for £25 at both the Cookridge and city centre restaurants.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. The Alchemist

Offering two courses for £15 or three courses for £20 at both Leeds restaurants.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. Ambiente Tapas

Offering three courses for £15 as part of Eat Leeds.

Photo: Simon Hulme

