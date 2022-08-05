More than 30 restaurants have signed up to take part, offering specially-crafted menus ranging from £5-£25.

From fine-dining restaurants and sun-soaked terraces to popular pubs and street food eateries, diners can grab a cheap eat between August 15-21.

Eat Leeds is a membership-led organisation of restaurants, cafes, bars, and eateries within and around the city of Leeds.

Clockwise from top left: Playroom, Grand Pacific, Fat Hippo and Fleur, which are all taking part in Eat Leeds Restaurant Week

It first launched Restaurant Week in 2017 to encourage footfall in restaurants across Leeds, as well as celebrating the city’s outstanding food and drink scene.

Organisers hope the event will attract both locals and people from the surrounding area to dine out in the city.

Previous Eat Leeds Restaurant Weeks have seen £198,000 of income generated for businesses.

In one year, 91 per cent of attendees surveyed said they would be more likely to eat out in Leeds again soon.

The restaurants confirmed so far include Issho, which will serve contemporary Japanese dishes, and steak-connoisseurs Blackhouse.

Ambiente Tapas will serve its modern take on tapas dishes, while Instagrammers’ paradise Fleur and new-age Chinese restaurant Mans Market are also taking part.

Two Gusto restaurants, two Zaap restaurants, and three Manahatta venues have also been confirmed on the line-up.

Amy Rolinson, manager of Eat Leeds, said: “The Leeds food scene is thriving and the city has a reputation for being the foodie capital of the north.

“What better way to showcase our city’s tremendous food scene than with a week-long celebration of fantastic food offerings, giving Leeds foodies the chance to taste what’s on offer across Leeds?

“Plus, Restaurant Week can play a crucial role in boosting the city’s economy during the summer holidays and restaurants traditionally quieter periods, attracting more visitors to Leeds by creating exclusive dining opportunities at an affordable cost.”

Customers can now redeem and book their Restaurant Week offers via the Eat Leeds website.

The limited edition menus are only available only from Monday August 15 - Sunday August 21, so customers are encouraged to book early to secure their tables.