Piccolo, meaning ‘small’ in Italian, is the sister restaurant of Italian chain Piccolino.

It’s now open in The Springs retail park in Thorp Arch, taking over the former Gino d’Acampo restaurant which opened in 2018.

Located within the Next department store, Piccolo is decorated with pops of colour and art inspired by Italy’s regions.

Piccolo’s menus have been crafted by head chef Mark Window, who boasts two decades of industry experience, as well as breads and doughs from the hands of award-winning baker Davide Argentino.

Alongside classic regional Italian dishes, such as mushroom risotto, lasagne and spaghetti carbonara, there are modern twists on the menus that take inspiration from across Italy’s regions.

This includes Neapolitan mozzarella, ham and pea frittatina and paccheri arrabbiata from Campania and the seafood dishes of Positano.

Other dishes include a Caprese Ravioli with tomato, basil and mozzarella, a Parma Ham (DOP) pizza with butternut squash, walnut and chilli and wild king prawn guazzetto stew.

The dessert menu features the delizia al limone, inspired by the Amalfi coast, as well as Nutella cheesecake, tiramasú and affogato.

Karen Forrester, CEO of Individual Restaurant Company, which owns Piccolo, said: “We are excitedly introducing Piccolo by Piccolino, which will deliver authentic Italian food and a world class guest experience to all.

