Since bursting onto the scene back in December 2021, Canal Club has fast become one of the city’s premier hotspots.

The waterside Granary Wharf bar has gained a reputation for its lively atmosphere and inspired food, cocktails and brunch offering, as well as its eye-catching interiors.

Canal Club Christmas bookings are also now live.

Canal Club’s autumn food menu takes things up a notch further, with a diverse mix of meat, fish, and veggie small plates, perfect for sharing with friends.

Launching Friday (October 7) is the Canal Club’s bottomless Mexican-inspired Fiesta Fridays from 5-8pm for just £36.95pp.

Guests can book 90 minutes of bottomless tacos, fajitas, or quesadillas, washed down with margaritas, Corona, fizz or vodka and gin mixers.

They will also be greeted with Padron peppers and a shot of Tequila on arrival. An upfront soundtrack of weekend-ready tracks will complement what is set to be the hottest Friday night ticket in town.

An exclusive special edition Halloween Bottomless Brunch menu will be available on both Saturday 29 and Sunday, October 30, featuring ghoulishly delicious food and cocktail creations.

The themed event costs just £36.95pp and includes a spooky shot on arrival, four freaky food choices and bottomless Halloween cocktails. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged, so grab your ghoul posse and get creative.

