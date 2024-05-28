Silver's Deli: I tried the Leeds sandwich shop everyone's talking about - and it's now my favourite takeaway
I never thought a sandwich would make my top spot when it comes to my favourite takeaway but wow.
Even just thinking about the salt beef brisket which is cured for days, the home made meat balls in marinara sauce and the micro bakery baked bread. Even the sauces and condiments are home made.
I don’t even normally like pickle and especially not ones made out of cauliflower and other vegetables for sure, but that was bang on too. Yes, I headed to Bramley to try Silver’s Deli.
They’ve clinched my top spot for takeaways ever, replacing the Saltaire-based burger joint Digin’s Hut near Victoria Hall.
Prior to Digin’s Hut, my top takeaway was another sandwich shop - Thug Sandwich Co. in Harrogate.
I ordered an onion bhaji scotch egg, a pig in a duvet, lamb belly fingers and the Reuben and KFCaesar sandwiches.
The much-loved KFCaesar sandwich is the shop’s best seller. This sandwich is what dreams are made of, I can see why it’s the most popular. It’s so tasty. That is how fried chicken should be.
I do think like jacket potatoes we’re going to see a spike in sandwiches because you can’t beat a butty - and there’s no VAT on it.
Leeds has several epic sarnie spots I’d recommend:
Slips Deli on Cardigan Road is absolutely banging and knocks out some cracking food. I tried the breakfast sub (bacon, sausage, hash brown, mushroom, egg and beans) and Italian Job wrap with homemade sauce and meatballs. It wasn’t swimming in grease. I’ve got to say it’s one of the nicest breakfast butties. Nice, clean fresh, beautiful soft breadcake and cooked to perfection.
Although, Silver’s Deli’s Everything Sandwich stole my heart with its streaky bacon and soft scrambled egg.
I always like breakfast in a bap but I wasn’t expecting to have a Full English served inside a white loaf of bread. That’s what I tried at Greasy Pigs, in Headingley. The loaf even had hashbrowns inside in case there wasn’t enough carbohydrate content.
Country Crust in Scott Hall Road is less about the novelty and gigantic portions but I quite like their no frills approach. Simple but delicious. I ate a ham and salad sandwich, it was a bang on 10.
If I’m on LDC Radio, I use it as an excuse to stop at Costco for a focaccia sandwich platter.
