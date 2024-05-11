Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police helicopter had to be scrambled to help catch a known drug dealer and banned driver after he led officers on a 70mph chase around bustling streets in Leeds.

Darnell Anderson-Browne was only released from prison recently when he was spotted driving in the Burley area by patrolling police.

He was on licence at the time from a five-year jail sentence for dealing and causing serious injury, having crashed a car and fleeing the scene, leaving a woman with a broken neck. He was also given a 58-month driving ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson-Browne (pictured) took off at speed along Cardigan Road, and was driving so fast the police helicopter was needed to keep him in view. (pics by WYP / National World / Google Maps)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court that on the evening of April 15, the officers turned to follow the Golf on Cardigan Road and he took off at speed, more than doubling the speed limit, driving on the wrong side and running red lights.

The chase took them from Burley to the Woodhouse area, reaching 70mph in built-up 30mph zones, before he struck kerb and had to abandon the car, which he did on the cul-de-sac, Well Close Rise.

Fleeing on foot along an alleyway, the police helicopter closely monitored him. He was seen to throw objects onto the pavement and shortly afterwards throw a bag into a garden. Officers eventually caught up with him and arrested him shortly before 9pm.

The items he discarded contained drugs. The Golf was also searched and £1,658 in cash was recovered, deals of cannabis, 22 grammes of crack cocaine, weighing scales and several mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson-Browne, of Cemetery Road, Beeston, later admitted dealing in cocaine and cannabis, dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance, and possession of an offensive weapon after an extendable baton was also recovered from him.

He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he had been returned on licence after his arrest.

Mitigating, Andrew Petterson said he had entered early guilty pleas but was resigned to the fact he was facing a “lengthy” sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Kate Rayfield said: “You know there’s only one sentence I can impose today. You were released from prison and committed the same type of offences again. This was significant drug dealing on a very organised level.”