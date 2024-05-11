Helicopter scrambled to catch known Leeds dealer in 70mph chase on busy residential streets
Darnell Anderson-Browne was only released from prison recently when he was spotted driving in the Burley area by patrolling police.
He was on licence at the time from a five-year jail sentence for dealing and causing serious injury, having crashed a car and fleeing the scene, leaving a woman with a broken neck. He was also given a 58-month driving ban.
Leeds Crown Court that on the evening of April 15, the officers turned to follow the Golf on Cardigan Road and he took off at speed, more than doubling the speed limit, driving on the wrong side and running red lights.
The chase took them from Burley to the Woodhouse area, reaching 70mph in built-up 30mph zones, before he struck kerb and had to abandon the car, which he did on the cul-de-sac, Well Close Rise.
Fleeing on foot along an alleyway, the police helicopter closely monitored him. He was seen to throw objects onto the pavement and shortly afterwards throw a bag into a garden. Officers eventually caught up with him and arrested him shortly before 9pm.
The items he discarded contained drugs. The Golf was also searched and £1,658 in cash was recovered, deals of cannabis, 22 grammes of crack cocaine, weighing scales and several mobile phones.
Anderson-Browne, of Cemetery Road, Beeston, later admitted dealing in cocaine and cannabis, dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance, and possession of an offensive weapon after an extendable baton was also recovered from him.
He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he had been returned on licence after his arrest.
Mitigating, Andrew Petterson said he had entered early guilty pleas but was resigned to the fact he was facing a “lengthy” sentence.
Judge Kate Rayfield said: “You know there’s only one sentence I can impose today. You were released from prison and committed the same type of offences again. This was significant drug dealing on a very organised level.”
She handed him a sentence of 68 months. He was also given a new driving ban of 58 months.