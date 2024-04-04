Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silver’s Deli opened on Stanningley Road, Bramley, in November 2023. Named after owner Chris’ four-year-old daughter, the deli has quickly become a foodie hotspot in the city.

It serves breakfast sandwiches and hoagies that are bursting with flavour, all of which are cooked in-house with fresh ingredients.

It was important for Chris, who has worked in the food industry for two decades in small independent businesses to big chains, to open the deli in Bramley, where he currently lives.

Silver's Deli, located in Bramley, is a sandwich shop that is taking Leeds by storm. Pictured on the right is one of their sandwiches. Photo: Silver's Deli

Chris told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I've lived in this area now for a couple of years and there’s just nothing here. There's chains like Costa and Greggs, a couple of places like that, but there's no really good food offering.

“My wife just kept on saying, ‘you just need to open something around here’.

“And then I was just popping to the shop and saw a ‘to let’ sign outside. I've had the concept for a couple of years and so it was kind of ready to go. I just took the plunge.”

After getting the keys, it was up to Chris to transform the space into a deli. He took on the project alone, learning different skills from YouTube videos. And the end product has been a “hit”, Chris said.

Inside Silver's Deli. Pictured on the right is owner Chris' daughter who the shop is named after. Photo: Silver's Deli

He added: “The response has been incredible. Nothing but love.

“I think a lot of people didn't realise that they needed this here. Somewhere they could have nice breakfast and coffee and come and hang out.

“There’s a real sense of community here. I think we're really building a great regular customer base, which don't want to go into cities that much.

“It's the same faces every day. I know a lot of people by their names and it's just a real community feel here. And I think Bramley had a bit of a bad rap in the past. But I absolutely love it.”

“I also love the hospitality scene in Leeds. Everyone knows everyone and everyone helps everyone.”