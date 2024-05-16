Scott Hall Road: Two men charged over Leeds crash in which mum and daughter, four, died

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Two men have been charged following a crash in Leeds last year which resulted in the deaths of a mother and her four-year-old daughter.

Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue in Leeds, and Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, have both been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision on Scott Hall Road, Leeds, on January 16, 2023.

Flowers and tributes at the scene.Flowers and tributes at the scene.
Flowers and tributes at the scene.

Pedestrians Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, both suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

The two men have both been released on bail.

Hardeep Bhachu is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 29 and Jasskamal Riyat is due to appear at the same court on June 12.

