Scott Hall Road: Two men charged over Leeds crash in which mum and daughter, four, died
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue in Leeds, and Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, have both been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
The charges relate to a collision on Scott Hall Road, Leeds, on January 16, 2023.
Pedestrians Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, both suffered fatal injuries in the incident.
Sign up for our free newsletters today The two men have both been released on bail.
Hardeep Bhachu is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 29 and Jasskamal Riyat is due to appear at the same court on June 12.