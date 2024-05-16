Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged following a crash in Leeds last year which resulted in the deaths of a mother and her four-year-old daughter.

Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue in Leeds, and Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, have both been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision on Scott Hall Road, Leeds, on January 16, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Flowers and tributes at the scene.

Pedestrians Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, both suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

The two men have both been released on bail.