Leeds restaurants and pubs: 11 of the best places to grab a Sunday roast according to Google reviews

Nothing quite beats a Sunday dinner and, with the weekend approaching, we have rounded up some of the best places to grab a roast dinner in Leeds.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST

Ranked highly for Sunday roasts on Google, with raving reviews from customers, is Lamb and Flag, a much-loved pub that is always heaving no matter what time of day, or year, it is. The gorgeous Adelphi on Hunslet Road, known for its period decor, is also loved by locals.

Here are 9 more restaurants and pubs that serve the best Sunday dinners in Leedsaccording to Google reviews.

Here are 11 of the best places to get a Sunday roast in Leeds.

1. 11 of the best places to get a Sunday roast

Here are 11 of the best places to get a Sunday roast in Leeds. Photo: National World/Adobe Photo: National World/Adobe

Lamb and Flag, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.4 stars from more than 1,800 Google reviews. A customer at Lamb and Flag said: "One of the best Sunday Roast dinners I've had in ages. Everything was quality and the quantity was just right too. Staff were very busy but didn't miss a thing we asked for. Will definitely return and would recommend in a heartbeat. Great place."

2. Lamb and Flag, city centre

Lamb and Flag, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.4 stars from more than 1,800 Google reviews. A customer at Lamb and Flag said: "One of the best Sunday Roast dinners I've had in ages. Everything was quality and the quantity was just right too. Staff were very busy but didn't miss a thing we asked for. Will definitely return and would recommend in a heartbeat. Great place."

Three's a Crowd, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews. A customer at Three's a Crowd said: "The venue has been a fantastic restaurant for over 20 years and although the branding has changed the chef has stayed. The place is great really what more can I say - it's the kind of place you wish you owned (if you thought you knew what you were doing). Great menu for business lunch or dinner, ideal for a celebration dinner and just what you know you can rely on for a top notch Sunday lunch."

3. Three's a Crowd, city centre

Three's a Crowd, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews. A customer at Three's a Crowd said: "The venue has been a fantastic restaurant for over 20 years and although the branding has changed the chef has stayed. The place is great really what more can I say - it's the kind of place you wish you owned (if you thought you knew what you were doing). Great menu for business lunch or dinner, ideal for a celebration dinner and just what you know you can rely on for a top notch Sunday lunch."

The Fox and Newt, in Burley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 Google reviews. A customer at The Fox and Newt said: "Have been coming here for years and is my favourite pub in Leeds. The food is delicious and very reasonably priced for homemade food. The roast in particular is INCREDIBLE and they have good veggie/vegan options too. Holly behind the bar is super friendly and helpful too. Can't wait to come for my next roast!"

4. The Fox and Newt, Burley

The Fox and Newt, in Burley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 Google reviews. A customer at The Fox and Newt said: "Have been coming here for years and is my favourite pub in Leeds. The food is delicious and very reasonably priced for homemade food. The roast in particular is INCREDIBLE and they have good veggie/vegan options too. Holly behind the bar is super friendly and helpful too. Can't wait to come for my next roast!"

