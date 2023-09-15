Nothing quite beats a Sunday dinner and, with the weekend approaching, we have rounded up some of the best places to grab a roast dinner in Leeds.
Ranked highly for Sunday roasts on Google, with raving reviews from customers, is Lamb and Flag, a much-loved pub that is always heaving no matter what time of day, or year, it is. The gorgeous Adelphi on Hunslet Road, known for its period decor, is also loved by locals.
2. Lamb and Flag, city centre
Lamb and Flag, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.4 stars from more than 1,800 Google reviews. A customer at Lamb and Flag said: "One of the best Sunday Roast dinners I've had in ages. Everything was quality and the quantity was just right too. Staff were very busy but didn't miss a thing we asked for. Will definitely return and would recommend in a heartbeat. Great place." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Three's a Crowd, city centre
Three's a Crowd, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews. A customer at Three's a Crowd said: "The venue has been a fantastic restaurant for over 20 years and although the branding has changed the chef has stayed. The place is great really what more can I say - it's the kind of place you wish you owned (if you thought you knew what you were doing). Great menu for business lunch or dinner, ideal for a celebration dinner and just what you know you can rely on for a top notch Sunday lunch." Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Fox and Newt, Burley
The Fox and Newt, in Burley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 393 Google reviews. A customer at The Fox and Newt said: "Have been coming here for years and is my favourite pub in Leeds. The food is delicious and very reasonably priced for homemade food. The roast in particular is INCREDIBLE and they have good veggie/vegan options too. Holly behind the bar is super friendly and helpful too. Can't wait to come for my next roast!" Photo: Google