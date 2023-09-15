3 . Three's a Crowd, city centre

Three's a Crowd, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews. A customer at Three's a Crowd said: "The venue has been a fantastic restaurant for over 20 years and although the branding has changed the chef has stayed. The place is great really what more can I say - it's the kind of place you wish you owned (if you thought you knew what you were doing). Great menu for business lunch or dinner, ideal for a celebration dinner and just what you know you can rely on for a top notch Sunday lunch." Photo: James Hardisty