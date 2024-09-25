The prestigious list, which is published annually and includes 4,500 boozers across the UK, features almost 400 in Yorkshire alone.

In this latest edition, there are watering holes in Meanwood, Chapel Allerton, Otley and Wetherby. They are among 900 others new to the 52nd edition, which is available to buy now.

The guide, from the Campaign for Real Ale, features the famous Woolpack from Emmerdale on its cover.

Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said: “CAMRA’s mission is to ensure support from the Government as well as tangible legislation to protect pubs in this country. By next year’s edition of the guide, we want to be talking about the beer and pub trade growing with the support of communities and parliament alike.”

Here are the five new Leeds pubs featured in the latest edition of the guide -

1 . The Regent, Chapel Allerton The Regent, on Regent Street in the heart of Chapel Allerton, is a traditional boozer offering food and cask ales. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Horse & Farrier, Otley At the Horse & Farrier. guests can enjoy a locally brewed ale or choose from a selection of fine wines and spirits in this Brew York taproom. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Terminus, Meanwood Tucked away in Meanwood is this taproom and bottle shop from Meanwood Brewery, which The Telegraph has previously described as a “community hub with a fairy-lit covered terrace in an old warehouse courtyard”. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Bosun's Brewing Co Tap Room, Wetherby Bosun's Brewing Co, in Wetherby, boasts its own on-site taproom with Bosun's, lager, wines, spirits, and prosecco, as well as pizzas and occasional guest food retailers. | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Curious Hop Biere Cafe The next pub is in Otley, pictured here. The Curious Hop is a speciality beer shop, selling an extensive range of craft beers, real ales and world beers - as well as avenue to enjoy the drinks. | Gerard Binks Photo Sales