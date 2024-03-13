Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin opens up about his mental health journey, how he transformed his life and giving back to the community.

Should we give up, giving up? Well, I can’t think of food I could give up with my job being a food reviewer. Instead of giving something up, I’ve chosen to keep giving this lent.

It’s all gone a bit backwards, rather than using up ingredients on Shrove Tuesday, we’re buying stuff to make pancakes and all sorts of concoctions. Don’t get me wrong when it comes to pancakes and waffles, l love Sweet Escape food truck in Leeds and Bobs & Bert’s in Wakefield.

The best thing is though, just eating out consciously can help such as Caffe Noor who donate their profits to the local community.

Danny Malin has opened up about mental health and why giving back to the community is so important this list (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

I am going to follow suit, using this time of reflection to continue focusing on the community around me.

Not just through doing food reviews to help independents, but donating more of my time to worthy causes.

I’m a patron of Rugby League All Stars for example, run by Life for a Kid Charity. It’s made up of former rugby league pros, many from Leeds Rhinos, who play against one another in charity matches while raising money for children in need.

A big aspect of the All Stars is supporting former professionals with their mental health because the camaraderie and structure of being a professional player can end overnight.

Danny is a patron of the Rugby League All Stars, run by Life for a Kid Charity (Photo by Danny Mei Lan Malin)

A State of Mind has recently run mental health awareness sessions to help the staff at the club too.

All Stars have inspired me to be open about my mental health too, especially as a well-known content creator. There was one point, for example, where I knew I was eating my way to death. Every night after work I’d order a kebab and fall asleep on the sofa. When I wasn’t working I’d just stay on the sofa, I only got up to sort the kids out.

That was until I met my now wife and I could be open about how I felt. I don’t get a chance to sit down unless I’m working these days.

A huge part of my Christmas charity single has been to raise money for mental health charities too such as Mind and Trussell Trust. In the first year when my single Santa’s Takeaway got to the top ten of the charts, it gave me even more of a focus to raise money for great causes using my cheesy lyrics about food to raise mental health awareness and to help combat food poverty.

Mind is encouraging everyone to host a big brunch this March with friends. You could go down the traditional route inspired by Redbeck Motel’s 24/7 brunch, a traditional English fry up and a cup of tea or a Desi breakfast at Sweet Centre in Bradford although the latter wasn’t my favourite.

Danny and his wife Sophie, who he credits for helping him transform his life (Photo by Danny Mei Lan Malin)

My most memorable breakfast however has been scranning a Kebab at Kebabish, although sometimes the simplest of breakfasts can be the best.

If I’m not sat down with my table and chair, just a bacon and sausage sandwich will do me like the one I had at the Cops and Cars event at The Motorist in Sherburn in Elmet. It was a charity event organised by my friend and former TV Police Interceptor Ben Pearson who himself ended up leaving his job due to his mental health. Now Ben creates content and set up 1965 PTSD awareness.

Being open about your mental health while also helping others can be transformative.