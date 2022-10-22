Alex Rodgers, 30, is the man behind Birria Bandits, serving Mexican street food at residencies and pop-ups across Leeds and Yorkshire. His Mexican and Asian infused dish, Let’s Tacobao It, came away with Street Food Dish of the Year in the 2022 national championships.

Alex told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I was shocked. I didn’t go down with the anticipation of winning - it was participation more than anything. There were some big names with loads of experience. To go against them, and win, I was in disbelief.

“Mexican food is my favourite food to eat, with the second being Asian food - particularly bao buns. It’s easy food, family-orientated, and I thought of the idea of mixing them both together, because the bao bun would soak up all the birria. I combined both of the flavours together and with the softness of the bao bun and the birria cutting through the beef, it just melted in your mouth.”

Alex Rodgers, 30, is the man behind Birria Bandits, serving Mexican street food at residencies and pop-ups across Leeds and Yorkshire (Photo: James Hardisty)

Alex was born into a foodie family. His dad was a baker and won an award as a teenager, later joining the army, and Alex has fond memories of his grandma’s home-cooked food. He left school and trained as a mechanic, before taking a job at McDonald’s while he figured out his career.

An opportunity came up to work in hospitality and Alex climbed the ranks - getting a job as sous chef within two years, and head chef within four.

“I just put my head down,” Alex said: “I’m all self-taught, I’ve not been to college or anything.”

Alex previously worked as executive chef for Leeds bar group Akito Limited, managing three sites, before leaving it behind to work at a small brunch cafe.

Alex's Mexican and Asian infused dish, Let’s Tacobao It, came away with Street Food Dish of the Year in the Street Food Championships 2022 (Photo: James Hardisty)

But five months ago, the staff were made redundant. Alex said: “It gave me the kick that I needed to start my business. I was quite scared to do it, but my friends kept encouraging me. It was the right time.”

Birria Bandits has already gained a loyal base of customers who have followed Alex across Yorkshire to try his food. His menu, unsurprisingly, includes the best-selling birria, a stew-based dish.

Alex added: “Mexican food is colourful and there’s a lot of flavour that goes into it. And I love the fact that it’s family-orientated, especially with birria. They cook it on special occasions and it brings the family together, it’s a feast. And that’s what I like doing, bringing my friends together and having nice food.”

Working for himself has given Alex more freedom and time to spend with his loved ones. He plans to get a van and travel around Europe, getting his food out as far as possible.