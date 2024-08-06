7 of the best places to get a pizza in Leeds according to Danny Malin including Franco Manca and Rudy's

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his favourite spots for pizza in the city as he celebrates the recent win of professional boxer Callum Simpson.

I’ve followed boxing for years and, believe it or not, I have qualifications in sports and nutrition coaching. 

When I interviewed fellow Barnsley lad Callum Simpson on Rate My Takeaway, he said he had to be super strict on what he ate in the run up to his big fight to claim the super middleweight British and Commonwealth titles. 

And I’ve been a part of his team helping him with nutrition videos of all things for Sky Sports and BOXXER.

His big fight took place at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium last Sunday (August 4) in front of 7,000 fans.

I had promised him a coffee and a pizza if he won. And now he has, I better make it good. I’ll be taking him out of the ‘tarn’ and t’Leeds for some banging bites. 

But I can’t just get him a standard pizza as a champion.

Here is where I’ll be visiting with Callum to celebrate his big win and some other favourite pizza spots in the city.

I’ll be taking Callum to Pizza Pizza, with sites in Beeston, Kirkstall and Oakwood.

1. Callum Simpson

I’ll be taking Callum to Pizza Pizza, with sites in Beeston, Kirkstall and Oakwood. | Danny Malin Photo: Danny Malin

He'll be able to pick from Italian, Asian and Turkish-style toppings. They also make a Rhinos munch box if he really wants a feast of a Turkish kebab in a pitta with loaded fries or curly fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mac and cheese bites, chicken tikka and chili cheese nuggets.

2. Pizza Pizza

He'll be able to pick from Italian, Asian and Turkish-style toppings. They also make a Rhinos munch box if he really wants a feast of a Turkish kebab in a pitta with loaded fries or curly fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mac and cheese bites, chicken tikka and chili cheese nuggets. | Pizza Pizza/Google Photo: Pizza Pizza

If I'm going somewhere for lunch and taking my lass, she loves Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana in New Station Street. She says they make the pizza as good as they do Naples, where she once lived. They also have a tiramisu on the menu too, which is made fresh.

3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana

If I'm going somewhere for lunch and taking my lass, she loves Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana in New Station Street. She says they make the pizza as good as they do Naples, where she once lived. They also have a tiramisu on the menu too, which is made fresh. | Steve Riding/National World Photo: Steve Riding

I recently reviewed the newly-opened Homeboy Pizza Co, in Burley Road, which is a top place for a cheese feast.

4. Homeboy Pizza Co

I recently reviewed the newly-opened Homeboy Pizza Co, in Burley Road, which is a top place for a cheese feast. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

I love it when the kids want to play at William’s Den in Hull as they do a solid Yorkshire-themed pizza and gelateria.

5. William’s Den

I love it when the kids want to play at William’s Den in Hull as they do a solid Yorkshire-themed pizza and gelateria. | Google Photo: Google

A lot of family restaurants are great at giving back to the community. Franco Manca, in Trinity Leeds, has a wide range of options and often donate pizzas to Homeless Street Angels too.

6. Franco Manca

A lot of family restaurants are great at giving back to the community. Franco Manca, in Trinity Leeds, has a wide range of options and often donate pizzas to Homeless Street Angels too. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

