I’ve followed boxing for years and, believe it or not, I have qualifications in sports and nutrition coaching.

When I interviewed fellow Barnsley lad Callum Simpson on Rate My Takeaway, he said he had to be super strict on what he ate in the run up to his big fight to claim the super middleweight British and Commonwealth titles.

And I’ve been a part of his team helping him with nutrition videos of all things for Sky Sports and BOXXER.

His big fight took place at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium last Sunday (August 4) in front of 7,000 fans.

I had promised him a coffee and a pizza if he won. And now he has, I better make it good. I’ll be taking him out of the ‘tarn’ and t’Leeds for some banging bites.

But I can’t just get him a standard pizza as a champion.

Here is where I’ll be visiting with Callum to celebrate his big win and some other favourite pizza spots in the city.

Callum Simpson I'll be taking Callum to Pizza Pizza, with sites in Beeston, Kirkstall and Oakwood.

Pizza Pizza He'll be able to pick from Italian, Asian and Turkish-style toppings. They also make a Rhinos munch box if he really wants a feast of a Turkish kebab in a pitta with loaded fries or curly fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mac and cheese bites, chicken tikka and chili cheese nuggets.

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana If I'm going somewhere for lunch and taking my lass, she loves Rudy's Pizza Napoletana in New Station Street. She says they make the pizza as good as they do Naples, where she once lived. They also have a tiramisu on the menu too, which is made fresh.

Homeboy Pizza Co I recently reviewed the newly-opened Homeboy Pizza Co, in Burley Road, which is a top place for a cheese feast.

William's Den I love it when the kids want to play at William's Den in Hull as they do a solid Yorkshire-themed pizza and gelateria.