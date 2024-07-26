17 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and curry houses in Leeds and what customers have to say

We are fortunate to have so many brilliant Indian restaurants and curry houses on our doorsteps.

Whether you prefer a roghan josh or a dosa, Indian restaurants in Leeds can do it all. And we have rounded up 17 of the best-rated in the city - according to Google reviews.

On the list, there’s a number of award-winning eateries including one in Mill Hill that took home Chef of the Year at the Oliver Awards 2024.

Prashad, in Whitehall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,488 Google reviews. A customer said: “Our second visit here. Absolutely amazing food. We're not vegetarian, but you really won't miss the meat as the food is so flavoursome.”

Shimlas, in Roundhay Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 2,951 Google reviews. A customer said: “First time coming here, Quality food, fresh and full of flavour. Highly recommend this place and will be coming here again.”

MyLahore, in Cavendish Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 5,826 Google reviews. A customer said: “Good food. Affordable rates. Quite busy at peak times. Booking may be useful. They had a variety of Asian and English foods available to select from. Great ambiance. I felt like it had a heritage to show.”

Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 3,029 Google reviews. A customer said: “Fantastic experience. Food was brill, the fish starter was delicious. Super friendly service. A lovely restaurant. Will be going back to try more!”

Aarti, in Swinegate, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 627 Google reviews. A customer said: “Cozy, welcoming Indian restaurant with very tasty food. Spicy dishes are well balanced, the atmosphere is nice, and the staff are polite and helpful. Definitely one of the best Indian in town.”

SINGH'S, in Roseville Road, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 689 Google reviews. A customer said: “Friendly and welcoming atmosphere. All the food is delicious and their Butter Chicken is the best in the land. I would also recommend the cardamom tea. We've been several times and would definitely be back again.”

