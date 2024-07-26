Whether you prefer a roghan josh or a dosa, Indian restaurants in Leeds can do it all. And we have rounded up 17 of the best-rated in the city - according to Google reviews.
1. Prashad
Prashad, in Whitehall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,488 Google reviews. A customer said: “Our second visit here. Absolutely amazing food. We're not vegetarian, but you really won't miss the meat as the food is so flavoursome.” | National WorldPhoto: National World
2. Shimlas
Shimlas, in Roundhay Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 2,951 Google reviews. A customer said: “First time coming here, Quality food, fresh and full of flavour. Highly recommend this place and will be coming here again.” | GooglePhoto: Google
3. MyLahore
MyLahore, in Cavendish Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 5,826 Google reviews. A customer said: “Good food. Affordable rates. Quite busy at peak times. Booking may be useful. They had a variety of Asian and English foods available to select from. Great ambiance. I felt like it had a heritage to show.” | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
4. Tharavadu
Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 3,029 Google reviews. A customer said: “Fantastic experience. Food was brill, the fish starter was delicious. Super friendly service. A lovely restaurant. Will be going back to try more!” | Tony Johnson/National WorldPhoto: Tony Johnson/National World
5. Aarti
Aarti, in Swinegate, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 627 Google reviews. A customer said: “Cozy, welcoming Indian restaurant with very tasty food. Spicy dishes are well balanced, the atmosphere is nice, and the staff are polite and helpful. Definitely one of the best Indian in town.” | National WorldPhoto: National World
6. Singh's
SINGH'S, in Roseville Road, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 689 Google reviews. A customer said: “Friendly and welcoming atmosphere. All the food is delicious and their Butter Chicken is the best in the land. I would also recommend the cardamom tea. We've been several times and would definitely be back again.” | Dhruvil Pandya/Google Photo: Dhruvil Pandya/Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.