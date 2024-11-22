And with so many options, we fall back on Google reviews to tell us where to head to.
Here are just some of the best restaurants across Leeds that specialise in Italian food - according to their customers.
1. LIVIN'Itlay
This Granary Wharf restaurant has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,138 Google reviews. One customer said: “True authentic Italian restaurants. Feels like Italy, excellent food and drinks - not just any pizza - it’s unique , tasty, fresh and the restaurant ambiance is so cosy. Indoor and outdoor seating.” | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. La Piola
This Park Square restaurant has a rating of 4.9 stars from 366 Google reviews. One customer said: “Definitely one of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds, if not the UK. Fresh ingredients cooked with passion, bringing me back to the sunny days in Roma. Very good service and coffee.” | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Da Vito Ristorante
This York Place restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 475 Google reviews. One customer said: “Ate here as a family of 4, all had different dishes but everyone enjoyed everything very much. Staff were friendly, helpful, attentive but not pushy. Knowledgeable about the menu and helped us choose. Had 4 starters and 4 mains, and 2 desserts and every dish was great. Really recommend.” | Google Photo: Google
4. Riva Blu
This Park Row restaurant has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,655 Google reviews. One customer said: “Food was amazing. Very fresh and tasty homey feeling foods. Staff were very warm and welcoming. Laura who served our table was so sweet! Great atmosphere- suitable for couples dating and enjoying a great meal! | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
5. Gustosa Italia
This Dewsbury Road restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 164 Google reviews. One customer said: “I've eaten here a few times now and will continue to come back. Food is fresh and delicious. Staff are very friendly & welcoming. Dessert was sublime!” | Google Photo: Google
6. Dolce Vita
This Beeston Road restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 325 Google reviews. One customer said: “A gem in Beeston. Lovely food, coffee and ambiance. Service great too. Great for individual or family. My kids love going here. Best place in south Leeds for coffee or something to eat.” | Dolce Vita
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.