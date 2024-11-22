3 . Da Vito Ristorante

This York Place restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 475 Google reviews. One customer said: “Ate here as a family of 4, all had different dishes but everyone enjoyed everything very much. Staff were friendly, helpful, attentive but not pushy. Knowledgeable about the menu and helped us choose. Had 4 starters and 4 mains, and 2 desserts and every dish was great. Really recommend.” | Google Photo: Google