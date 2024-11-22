13 of the best-rated Italian restaurants in Leeds according to customer reviews including Zucco and La Piola

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT

We are blessed to live in a city with so many options for Italian food.

And with so many options, we fall back on Google reviews to tell us where to head to.

Here are just some of the best restaurants across Leeds that specialise in Italian food - according to their customers.

There’s a few award-winning businesses on this list and one that was recently listed as one of the best in the country by the Good Food Guide 2024.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

This Granary Wharf restaurant has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,138 Google reviews. One customer said: “True authentic Italian restaurants. Feels like Italy, excellent food and drinks - not just any pizza - it’s unique , tasty, fresh and the restaurant ambiance is so cosy. Indoor and outdoor seating.”

1. LIVIN'Itlay

This Granary Wharf restaurant has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,138 Google reviews. One customer said: “True authentic Italian restaurants. Feels like Italy, excellent food and drinks - not just any pizza - it’s unique , tasty, fresh and the restaurant ambiance is so cosy. Indoor and outdoor seating.” | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
This Park Square restaurant has a rating of 4.9 stars from 366 Google reviews. One customer said: “Definitely one of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds, if not the UK. Fresh ingredients cooked with passion, bringing me back to the sunny days in Roma. Very good service and coffee.”

2. La Piola

This Park Square restaurant has a rating of 4.9 stars from 366 Google reviews. One customer said: “Definitely one of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds, if not the UK. Fresh ingredients cooked with passion, bringing me back to the sunny days in Roma. Very good service and coffee.” | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
This York Place restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 475 Google reviews. One customer said: “Ate here as a family of 4, all had different dishes but everyone enjoyed everything very much. Staff were friendly, helpful, attentive but not pushy. Knowledgeable about the menu and helped us choose. Had 4 starters and 4 mains, and 2 desserts and every dish was great. Really recommend.”

3. Da Vito Ristorante

This York Place restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 475 Google reviews. One customer said: “Ate here as a family of 4, all had different dishes but everyone enjoyed everything very much. Staff were friendly, helpful, attentive but not pushy. Knowledgeable about the menu and helped us choose. Had 4 starters and 4 mains, and 2 desserts and every dish was great. Really recommend.” | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This Park Row restaurant has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,655 Google reviews. One customer said: “Food was amazing. Very fresh and tasty homey feeling foods. Staff were very warm and welcoming. Laura who served our table was so sweet! Great atmosphere- suitable for couples dating and enjoying a great meal!

4. Riva Blu

This Park Row restaurant has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,655 Google reviews. One customer said: “Food was amazing. Very fresh and tasty homey feeling foods. Staff were very warm and welcoming. Laura who served our table was so sweet! Great atmosphere- suitable for couples dating and enjoying a great meal! | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This Dewsbury Road restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 164 Google reviews. One customer said: “I've eaten here a few times now and will continue to come back. Food is fresh and delicious. Staff are very friendly & welcoming. Dessert was sublime!”

5. Gustosa Italia

This Dewsbury Road restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 164 Google reviews. One customer said: “I've eaten here a few times now and will continue to come back. Food is fresh and delicious. Staff are very friendly & welcoming. Dessert was sublime!” | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This Beeston Road restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 325 Google reviews. One customer said: “A gem in Beeston. Lovely food, coffee and ambiance. Service great too. Great for individual or family. My kids love going here. Best place in south Leeds for coffee or something to eat.”

6. Dolce Vita

This Beeston Road restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars from 325 Google reviews. One customer said: “A gem in Beeston. Lovely food, coffee and ambiance. Service great too. Great for individual or family. My kids love going here. Best place in south Leeds for coffee or something to eat.” | Dolce Vita

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ReviewsLeedsRestaurantsFood
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice