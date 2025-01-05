Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Electric green flooring glowed beneath our feet as life-size Samurai warriors stood guard, their imposing presence offset only by cascades of flowers hanging from the ceiling.

As we were led to a plush velvet booth, the atmosphere at The Ivy Asia was nothing short of a sensory carnival. It was clear that this was not the type of place for a casual, subdued meal.

The Ivy Asia, in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter, is nothing short of a sensory carnival. | Simon Hulme

The extravagant restaurant in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter is as much about the environment as it is about the food - and it does not shy away from being overwhelming. And although the decor verges on the ridiculous, it somehow works. It’s playful, bold and unapologetically theatrical.

We’d booked our table months ago and began our culinary experience with two of the small plates: the pork and kimchi gyoza, and the ebi prawn tempura nahm jim.

We enjoyed the pork and kimchi gyoza, top left, the chilli noodles and the ebi prawn tempura nahm jim alongside two glasses of Veuve Cliquot. | National World

The gyoza arrived with their golden edges crisp, but were tender enough to melt in your mouth. Stuffed with a savoury mix of pork and tangy kimchi, each bite was fresh with a burst of spring onion.

Then came the crispy fried tiger prawns, which benefited from light batter without any grease and an accompanying chilli, lime and ginger dressing that packed a zesty punch and cut through the richness, leaving us wanting just one more bite - and then another.

We enjoyed the small plates along with a side of chilli noodles, which were simple but added a huge amount to our table, with just enough heat to counter the sweeter dishes.

The Ivy Asia's golden aromatic half duck, for £38, arrives in a giant metallic vessel. | National World

But the star of the evening was the golden aromatic half duck from the menu’s specialities section. For £38, this dish didn’t just arrive at the table - it made an entrance. Presented in a giant metallic duck, the theatrics were as impressive as the dish itself.

Its golden beak carried an array of sides, while the pancakes were cleverly stored within the enormous vessel. It was the kind of presentation that makes you reach into your pocket for your phone, snap a picture and feel guilty to deconstruct.

But it was worth it. The duck, marinated in a blend of spices, was crispy-fried to perfection. Each bite delivered a satisfying crunch followed by the tender, flavourful meat. Accompanied by steamed pancakes, crisp cucumber, fresh spring onion and a rich hoisin sauce, the dish was also an interactive experience.

Diners at the Ivy Asia are promised showstopping decor lit by this electric green flooring. | National World

And yet, amidst the theatrics, the service was fantastic. Staff were attentive and friendly, happy to explain each dish and quick to take away any empty plates. With two glasses of Veuve Clicquot and some wine later in the night, the bill came to just under £140, which included a service charge.

Is it expensive? Yes. But is it worth it? Absolutely. We were happy to pay that amount for the bold, brash experience that we won’t be forgetting any time soon. Our advice for those who plan on visiting: bring your appetite - and perhaps your phone for those Instagram-worthy moments.

Factfile

Address: 55 Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6BA

Phone: 0113 531 7990

Opening hours: Sun-Wed, 11.30am-10.45pm; Thur-Sat, 11.30am-1am

Website: theivyasia.com

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 9/10