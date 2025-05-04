13 bars and restaurants for sale in Leeds including Alley Cats and Mythos

Over a dozen bars and restaurants in Leeds are currently on the market including in hotspots like Headingley, Chapel Allerton and Morley.

One such hotspot is the popular music bar Alley Cats, which closed for good last month and has now been put up for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Any one of these could prove the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start out or expand. Take a look below...

1 . Alley Cats - £60,000 Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale at £60,000. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . The Hop Shack - 89,950 The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at £89,950. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Olympus Headingley - £79,950 Olympus Greek Street Food, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £79,950 | Google Photo Sales

4 . Ultra Nightclub - £150,000 Ultra Nightclub, located on Hirst's Yard, Call Lane, has been put up for sale at £150,000. | Fleurets Photo Sales

5 . Brewdog Headingley - £150,000 Former Brewdog site, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £150,000. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . Casa Alba - £89,950 Casa Alba, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £89,950. | James Hardisty Photo Sales