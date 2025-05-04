13 bars and restaurants for sale in Leeds including Alley Cats and Mythos

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th May 2025, 04:45 BST

A host of popular bars and restaurants are currently for sale in Leeds.

Over a dozen bars and restaurants in Leeds are currently on the market including in hotspots like Headingley, Chapel Allerton and Morley.

One such hotspot is the popular music bar Alley Cats, which closed for good last month and has now been put up for sale at an asking price of £60,000.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Any one of these could prove the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start out or expand. Take a look below...

Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale at £60,000.

1. Alley Cats - £60,000

Alley Cats, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been put up for sale at £60,000. | Tony Johnson

The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at £89,950.

2. The Hop Shack - 89,950

The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at £89,950. | National World

Olympus Greek Street Food, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £79,950

3. Olympus Headingley - £79,950

Olympus Greek Street Food, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £79,950 | Google

Ultra Nightclub, located on Hirst's Yard, Call Lane, has been put up for sale at £150,000.

4. Ultra Nightclub - £150,000

Ultra Nightclub, located on Hirst's Yard, Call Lane, has been put up for sale at £150,000. | Fleurets

Former Brewdog site, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £150,000.

5. Brewdog Headingley - £150,000

Former Brewdog site, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £150,000. | Simon Hulme

Casa Alba, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £89,950.

6. Casa Alba - £89,950

Casa Alba, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at £89,950. | James Hardisty

