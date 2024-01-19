3 . Gaucho

Gaucho, located in Park Row, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 932 Google reviews. A customer at Gaucho said: "I had a great time on my birthday at Gaucho Leeds. My server for the day was very patient and explained the menu for me and my friends. I also got complimentary cake as it was my birthday. the atmosphere was cozy and very chic. Food tasted good, everything was great!" Photo: National World