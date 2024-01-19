The food scene in Leeds is simply unparalleled.
1. 19 of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds
Here are 19 of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews and what customers have to say Photo: National World
2. Tattu
Tattu, located on East Parade, has a 4.5 star rating from 1,892 Google reviews. A customer at Tattu said: "Amazing experience, food and service were outstanding. The waiter Dave really looked after our table, had great humor and very happy! Meals were quality well presented and great portions. Cocktails were excellent, overall a great experience for a birthday celebration meal for 6." Photo: James Brown
3. Gaucho
Gaucho, located in Park Row, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 932 Google reviews. A customer at Gaucho said: "I had a great time on my birthday at Gaucho Leeds. My server for the day was very patient and explained the menu for me and my friends. I also got complimentary cake as it was my birthday. the atmosphere was cozy and very chic. Food tasted good, everything was great!" Photo: National World
4. Bill's Leeds Restaurant
Bill's, located in Albion Place, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,805 Google reviews. A customer at Bill's said: "Really friendly atmosphere, got sat and served quickly. Our lovely waitress Emily was really helpful and the food was delicious!" Photo: Bill's
5. Sous Le Nez
Sous Le Nez, located in Quebec Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 701 Google reviews. A customer at Sous Le Nez said: "A hidden gem and very special place in the heart of Leeds city centre. The service is truly 2nd to none. The food is awesome. Would highly recommend." Photo: James Hardisty
6. Sukhothai
Sukhothai, in Regent Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 617 Google reviews. A customer at Sukhothai said: "Delicious food and lovely service. Very attentive staff. The dumplings and soft shell crab were delicious to start with. The yellow curry was light yet delicately flavoured. The mango sticky rice was a perfect end to the evening." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe