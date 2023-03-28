Michelin has released its 2023 guide for Great Britain and Ireland.
The gastronomy bible recommends seven restaurants in Leeds, with The Man Behind The Curtain retaining its Michelin Star and Prashad in Drighlington holding its Bib Gourmand award for good-quality, good-value cooking. Also included in the guide are Dakota Grill, Ox Club, HOME, Forde and CORA.
But during the Michelin award ceremony last night, no new stars were awarded to any Yorkshire restaurant, and no new Leeds restaurants are recommended in the Michelin Guide this year.
Here are 15 fine-dining restaurants in the city which missed out on a Michelin recommendation – and which we think deserve to be in the Guide.
We're lucky to have these exceptional fine-dining restaurants - and more - on our doorstep Photo: Chef Jono/National World
2. HanaMatsuri
HanaMatsuri, previously included in the Michelin Guide 2022, missed out on a spot this year. Diners at this tiny Meanwood sushi bar step inside the world of brilliant patron chef Kaoru Nakamura, experiencing his traditional Omakase tasting courses. The restaurant recently scooped Best Fine Dining Restaurant at the YEP’s own Oliver Awards 2023. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Crafthouse
Also recommended in the 2022 Guide, Crafthouse was omitted this year. The sleek restaurant in Trinity Leeds is led by head chef Simon Jewitt, serving a modern British menu, chargrilled dishes and fine wines. Highlights on the menu include the braised feather balde of beef, served with baked potato purée, crispy kale, king oyster mushroom and roasted onion, and the saddleback pork chop with hazelnut and apple jus and puffed pork rind. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Chef Jono at V&V
Chef Jono shot to fame after appearing on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020 where he wowed judges with his creative, daring and utterly delicious food. His city centre restaurant, Chef Jono at V&V, is known for pushing boundaries with unusual flavour combinations on its tasting menus. A professional chef for more than 16 years, Jono has trained at some of the world's best restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark, Quay Restaurant in Sydney and The Box Tree in Ilkley. Photo: Chef Jono at V&V