4 . Chef Jono at V&V

Chef Jono shot to fame after appearing on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020 where he wowed judges with his creative, daring and utterly delicious food. His city centre restaurant, Chef Jono at V&V, is known for pushing boundaries with unusual flavour combinations on its tasting menus. A professional chef for more than 16 years, Jono has trained at some of the world's best restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark, Quay Restaurant in Sydney and The Box Tree in Ilkley. Photo: Chef Jono at V&V