If you’re avoiding the Mad Friday crowds and staying at home for a Christmas chippy treat – we’ve got you covered.
Whether you're after extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these Leeds fish and chip shops have all received glowing reviews from their customers on Tripadvisor.
Here are the best places to order fish and chips and what customers had to say about their chippy.
1. Best Leeds chippies
Here are the top-rated fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World
2. Skyliner, Whitkirk
"We had an amazing evening with great food. The Skyliner tapas was amazing. Great size potions and fantastic choice." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Original Fisheries, Bramley
"Had fish, chips and mushy peas. The batter on the fish was light and crispy and the homemade mushy peas and chips were delicious. A very generous portion too." Photo: Google
4. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
"The main course fish and chips were cooked to perfection, this was the best fish I have had for ages. My wife finished with treacle sponge, also very good." Photo: Google
5. Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby
"Got a takeout for the whole family - fish and chips and mushy peas x5. Smashing grub, great value, proper fish n chips!" Photo: Google
6. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley
"Great fish and chips, we all had the seniors meal. Absolutely delicious, fresh fish, crisp batter and lovely cooked chips." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe