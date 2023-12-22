Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 27 best fish and chip shops in Leeds for a Christmas chippy treat including Skyliner and Murgatroyds

If you’re avoiding the Mad Friday crowds and staying at home for a Christmas chippy treat – we’ve got you covered.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT

Whether you're after extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these Leeds fish and chip shops have all received glowing reviews from their customers on Tripadvisor.

Here are the best places to order fish and chips and what customers had to say about their chippy.

Here are the top-rated fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews

"We had an amazing evening with great food. The Skyliner tapas was amazing. Great size potions and fantastic choice."

2. Skyliner, Whitkirk

"We had an amazing evening with great food. The Skyliner tapas was amazing. Great size potions and fantastic choice." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Had fish, chips and mushy peas. The batter on the fish was light and crispy and the homemade mushy peas and chips were delicious. A very generous portion too."

3. Original Fisheries, Bramley

"Had fish, chips and mushy peas. The batter on the fish was light and crispy and the homemade mushy peas and chips were delicious. A very generous portion too." Photo: Google

"The main course fish and chips were cooked to perfection, this was the best fish I have had for ages. My wife finished with treacle sponge, also very good."

4. Murgatroyds, Yeadon

"The main course fish and chips were cooked to perfection, this was the best fish I have had for ages. My wife finished with treacle sponge, also very good." Photo: Google

"Got a takeout for the whole family - fish and chips and mushy peas x5. Smashing grub, great value, proper fish n chips!"

5. Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby

"Got a takeout for the whole family - fish and chips and mushy peas x5. Smashing grub, great value, proper fish n chips!" Photo: Google

"Great fish and chips, we all had the seniors meal. Absolutely delicious, fresh fish, crisp batter and lovely cooked chips."

6. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley

"Great fish and chips, we all had the seniors meal. Absolutely delicious, fresh fish, crisp batter and lovely cooked chips." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

