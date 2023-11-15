Two JD Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds have won a coveted rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK. Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the UK, judging them by numerous criteria.

Judges look at décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, as well as overall management. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clothier's Arms in Yeadon and The Golden Beam in Headingley and have both been awarded the coveted platinum plus award.

The ladies toilets at the The Golden Beam in Headingley (Photo by Steve Riding/National World)

The Golden Beam’s manager Chris Donoghue said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Headingley Lane pub opened in summer 2021 after Wetherspoon spent £3.2 million developing the pub – and the snazzy toilets have been praised by a Yorkshire Evening Post reviewer.

Meanwhile, 12 other Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds have won the platinum Loo of the Year award: Becketts Bank, Wetherspoons, The Cuthbert Brodrick, The Hedley Verity, Stick or Twist, The Scribbling Mill, The Crossed Shuttle, The Three Hulats, The Picture House, The Briggate, Charles Henry Roe and The Old Unicorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad