Leeds Wetherspoon pubs Golden Beam and Clothier's Arms scoop coveted rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023
The Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK. Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the UK, judging them by numerous criteria.
Judges look at décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, as well as overall management. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The Clothier's Arms in Yeadon and The Golden Beam in Headingley and have both been awarded the coveted platinum plus award.
The Golden Beam’s manager Chris Donoghue said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Headingley Lane pub opened in summer 2021 after Wetherspoon spent £3.2 million developing the pub – and the snazzy toilets have been praised by a Yorkshire Evening Post reviewer.
Meanwhile, 12 other Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds have won the platinum Loo of the Year award: Becketts Bank, Wetherspoons, The Cuthbert Brodrick, The Hedley Verity, Stick or Twist, The Scribbling Mill, The Crossed Shuttle, The Three Hulats, The Picture House, The Briggate, Charles Henry Roe and The Old Unicorn.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director Becky Wall said: "The toilets at the fourteen pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their awards."