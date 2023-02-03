There’s no shortage of brilliant places to eat and drink in Leeds – but it’s not all about the city centre.
If you venture out into the surrounding neighbourhoods and visit parts of the city that are less familiar, you’ll find a wealth of cafes, restaurants and bars to make the trip worthwhile. Here are 12 places to add to your list if you’ve not already had chance to find out what makes them special.
Got a favourite neighbourhood spot of your own to share? Email [email protected] and tell us what makes it worth a visit.
1. Bomba Paella
What started out as a stall at Kirkgate Market has grown into an award-winning restaurant that specialises in paella and tapas. You can find Bomba Paella at 1 Saw Mill St, Holbeck, LS11 5WH.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Zorbas Bar and Grill
Head to Zorbas Bar and Grill to enjoy authentic Greek and Mediterranean dishes, including moussaka and kleftiko. You can find it at 4 Austhorpe Rd, Cross Gates, LS15 8DX.
Photo: Steve Riding
Whether you fancy a straightforward pint or a more colourful cocktails, this little bar just around the corner from the main street at Morley Bottoms has got you covered. You can find Otto Bar open on weekends at 3 Brunswick St, Morley, LS27 9DJ.
Photo: National World
4. Lupe's Cantina
If it's Mexican food that you are craving then look no further than the charming, family-run Lupe's Cantina. You can find it at 204 Cardigan Rd, Burley, LS6 1LF.
Photo: Gary Longbottom