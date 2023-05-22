Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The best Leeds cafes and restaurants for breakfast according to people who live here

From a full English to a bacon butty, there are plenty of venues serving cooked breakfasts in Leeds that have been rated highly by customers.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:45 BST

The city is home to some of the best cooked breakfasts in the country, with fry ups served in locations across Leeds including in the city centre, Armley, Horsforth and Otley.

When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers where they like going for one, there were more than 300 responses. Here are some of the suggestions -

One of the reader's suggestions for a fantastic cooked breakfast was Residence 74 Cafe and Bar, in Otley Old Road.

1. Residence 74 Cafe and Bar

One of the reader's suggestions for a fantastic cooked breakfast was Residence 74 Cafe and Bar, in Otley Old Road. Photo: Steve Riding

Unsurprisingly, the much-loved Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar was a popular suggestion. It won the Yorkshire Evening Post Cafe of the Year in 2019.

2. Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar

Unsurprisingly, the much-loved Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar was a popular suggestion. It won the Yorkshire Evening Post Cafe of the Year in 2019. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The unique MultiFlight Cafe, which is based at the MultiFlight Southside Aviation Centre at Leeds Bradford Airport, was one of reader's top choices.

3. MultiFlight Cafe

The unique MultiFlight Cafe, which is based at the MultiFlight Southside Aviation Centre at Leeds Bradford Airport, was one of reader's top choices. Photo: Steve Riding

One of the most popular suggestions for the best cooked breakfast was Leon's Cafe, in Town Street, Armley, which is run by owner Leon Awane.

4. Leon's Cafe

One of the most popular suggestions for the best cooked breakfast was Leon's Cafe, in Town Street, Armley, which is run by owner Leon Awane. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

