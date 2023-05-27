As foodies flock to restaurants to celebrate the bank holiday this weekend, here are the best places in the city for fine dining according to TripAdvisor reviews.
While Leeds may be known more for its street food, the food scene of Leeds has always accommodated to its residents’ food needs and there are also many fine dining restaurants across the city serving up delicious cuisines from every culture – whether it be British, Chinese or Indian.
1. Best places for fine dining in Leeds
Here are nine of the best fine dining places in the city. Photo: NW
2. Dakota Hotels, Russell Street
A customer at Dakota Hotel, Russell Street, said: "Booked a table to celebrate our son’s 21st birthday. We were provided with a table in a beautiful private room. Attended amazingly well by Madason throughout the night. The food was exceptionally good, so a very successful celebration." Photo: Tony Johnson
3. HOME, Brewery Place
A customer at HOME, Brewery Place, said: "Dined off the new Signature Collection Menu entitled Mask on Thursday evening. Striking abstract artwork and colourful presentation on the dishes, coupled with excellent service and warm welcoming atmosphere from the staff made for a very enjoyable evenings dining." Photo: Thom Archer
4. Tattu, East Parade
A customer at Tattu, East Parade, said: "We had a very memorable experience, service provided by Mr. Abdoulie was of marvelous quality, very efficient and splendidly professional, would recommend!!" Photo: James Brown