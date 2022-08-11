Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest sports game in the world is fast approaching its next iteration, as football fans ready themselves for the upcoming release of FIFA 23.

EA Sports, which earns an average of $1.6 billion every year from the franchise, has started sending out exclusive closed beta codes to gamers around the world.

It will grant players early access to certain features and modes of the game, giving them a taster before they pre-order the full game.

However, not everyone will receive the code and be granted the chance to play their preferred modes.

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 closed beta, such as how to check if you have received a code, how to redeem it and what modes you could access.

When does the FIFA 23 closed beta open and close?

All the codes for the closed beta should have been sent out by now as the FIFA 23 closed beta is currently online.

For gamers in the United Kingdom, the exclusive football experience started in the early hours of Thursday, 11 August 2022.

It will be online for a couple of weeks before closing at approximately 3 am on Thursday, 1 September 2022.

How can I check if I have received a FIFA 23 beta code and how to redeem it?

Codes that will grant you access to the FIFA 23 closed beta will only be sent out via an email from EA Sports.

It will be sent out to the email address attached to your EA account.

As the code is specific to one gaming system - whether it be PlayStation, Xbox or PC - you will need to redeem it through its official online store (PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam etc).

After redeeming your code, you can then download the game file and enthral yourself in a world of virtually simulated football.

What FIFA 23 modes could I play?

At first, the code will only grant you access to certain game modes of FIFA 23.

The game modes that you will have access to should be specified in the email sent out by EA.

You are guaranteed to have access to the following features:

Kick-Off Practice Arena

Online Sessions

Online Friendlies

However, you will only be able to play one of the following:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football

Career Mode

In what is a tradition, gamers who have access will have the opportunity to play every single game mode one week after the official release of the closed beta.

When is FIFA 23 officially released and how to pre-order?

The official worldwide release date of FIFA 23 is Friday, 30 September 2022.

However if you just can not wait to get your hands on the football game, you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition on GAME which will grant you three-days early access from Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

On the Game website, it’s stated that with your pre-order you get:

Team of the week 1 player item: Untradeable Player item for your FIFA Ultimate Team

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick: Choose from Davies, Son or Vinicius Jr. for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent: Local youth Prospect with world-class potential