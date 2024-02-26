Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best Leeds restaurants open to celebrate Mother's Day this year including Sakku, Gusto and Angelica

It's nearly Mother's Day!

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 04:30 GMT

And what better way to celebrate the special day than taking a trip to some of the best restaurants our city has to offer.

We have rounded up 13 of the best restaurants in Leeds still accepting bookings for March 10.

On the list, there is rooftop restaurant and bar Angelica, located in Trinity Leeds, and all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant Sakku, in St Peter's Place.

Gusto Italian, located on Greek Street, is a popular restaurant to visit on all special occasions. It is open this Mother's Day and is accepting bookings now via its official website.

1. Gusto Italian

Italian restaurant Stuzzi, located on Merrion Street, is open this Mother's Day and is accepting bookings via its website.

2. Stuzzi

Harvey Nichols, located on the Fourth Floor Brasserie, is also getting involved in the fun offering a three-course dining experience, including a vodka cocktail, coffee and chocolate for £65 per person. Bookings can be made via the official website.

3. Harvey Nichols

City Square restaurant Restaurant Bar and Grill is the perfect place to take your mother on the special day. The venue is accepting bookings via its official website and will be serving its Sunday menu.

4. Restaurant Bar And Grill

Sakku, a Japanese-inspired all-you-can-eat restaurant in St Peter's Place, is also inviting families to come celebrate Mother's Day in style. Make a booking via the official website.

5. Sakku

Leeds favourite The Ivy, located in the Victoria Quarter, will be hosting a Bellini Breakfast and an All-Day Menu this Mother's Day. Special cocktails are also on offer on March 10. Find out more information via the website.

6. The Ivy

