And what better way to celebrate the special day than taking a trip to some of the best restaurants our city has to offer.
1. Gusto Italian
Gusto Italian, located on Greek Street, is a popular restaurant to visit on all special occasions. It is open this Mother's Day and is accepting bookings now via its official website. Photo: Gusto Italian/Google
2. Stuzzi
Italian restaurant Stuzzi, located on Merrion Street, is open this Mother's Day and is accepting bookings via its website. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Harvey Nichols
Harvey Nichols, located on the Fourth Floor Brasserie, is also getting involved in the fun offering a three-course dining experience, including a vodka cocktail, coffee and chocolate for £65 per person. Bookings can be made via the official website. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Restaurant Bar And Grill
City Square restaurant Restaurant Bar and Grill is the perfect place to take your mother on the special day. The venue is accepting bookings via its official website and will be serving its Sunday menu.
5. Sakku
Sakku, a Japanese-inspired all-you-can-eat restaurant in St Peter's Place, is also inviting families to come celebrate Mother's Day in style. Make a booking via the official website. Photo: Sakku
6. The Ivy
Leeds favourite The Ivy, located in the Victoria Quarter, will be hosting a Bellini Breakfast and an All-Day Menu this Mother's Day. Special cocktails are also on offer on March 10. Find out more information via the website. Photo: Google Street View