The shopping centre is the perfect place for a day out this half term, with fun and offers for all – from ‘kids eat free’ deals and Valentine’s Day entertainment to classic movie nights.

Four eateries, including fine dining restaurant Angelica, are ensuring dining out remains affordable this break.

Here are the Trinity Leeds restaurants hosting 'kids eat free' deals this half-term:

Angelica, from February 12 to 16 Crafthouse, from February 12 to 16 Yo! Sushi, from February 12 to 23 TGI Fridays, every day throughout half term

Angelica is one of four restaurants running 'kids eat free' offers this half-term. Photo: Steve Riding

Children between the ages of one to five can enjoy a warm drink and slice of cake included in the price of their ticket for Peppa’s Cinema Party, Migration and Kung Fu Panda 2, as part of the Everyman cinema's Toddler Club.

For a bit of romance, Everyman will also show a special screening of 10 Things I Hate About You on Valentine’s Day, and a throwback of fan favourite The Notebook on February 13.

A number of restaurants are also offering Valentine's Day deals. Tortilla, which has permanent residency in Trinity Kitchen, has a 2-for-1 Valentine’s Day deal on burritos and bowls on February 14th from 3pm.

Meanwhile, Franco Manca is offering a Valentine’s set menu offer of two courses for £17.50 or three courses for £21, from February 9 to 14.

Also joining in the half term fun is LEGO, inviting guests to a Valentine's ‘Make and Take’ event, where you can create a mini-build and take it home for free, available on February 11 and 12 between 10am and 2pm.

There will also be a special appearance from YouTube and ‘Rate My Takeaway’ star Danny Malin on Monday, February 12.

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “There’s something for everyone at Trinity Leeds this February half term – whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day with friends, Valentine’s Day with a loved one, or keeping the kids entertained. Along with a range of restaurant deals and offers across the week, Trinity Leeds is the perfect place to be.”