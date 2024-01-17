Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 stunning first look pictures inside new Victoria Gate Leeds rooftop restaurant and shisha bar Habbibi

A new rooftop restaurant and shisha bar has opened in Leeds city centre.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT

Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has taken over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate.

A glitzy event marked the launch of the new restaurant, where the 20-year-old singer and boxer was joined by his UK celebrity friends including Leeds' own Tom Zanetti, reality stars Gary Beadle and Dan Osbourne and hip-hop duo Krept and Konan.

The restaurant was due to become Ikaro, a Manchester-based seafood, grill and champagne bar, but the concept was changed ahead of opening.

A spokesperson for the Habbibi said the restaurant will be "a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking a vibrant dining experience."

Here are eight pictures inside the stunning new venue, taken by YEP photographer James Hardisty.

Friend Tyson Fury took time out from his boxing camp to send Abdu a good luck message. Boxer Amir Khan has also shared a social media post to celebrate the new opening.

Habbibi means "my love" of "my darling" in Arabic.

The menu has been created by Abdu with a fusion of global flavours that reflects his international travels.

