A new rooftop restaurant and shisha bar has opened in Leeds city centre.

Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has taken over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate.

A glitzy event marked the launch of the new restaurant, where the 20-year-old singer and boxer was joined by his UK celebrity friends including Leeds' own Tom Zanetti, reality stars Gary Beadle and Dan Osbourne and hip-hop duo Krept and Konan.

The restaurant was due to become Ikaro, a Manchester-based seafood, grill and champagne bar, but the concept was changed ahead of opening.

A spokesperson for the Habbibi said the restaurant will be "a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking a vibrant dining experience."

Here are eight pictures inside the stunning new venue, taken by YEP photographer James Hardisty.

