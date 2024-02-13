Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nation's Curry Awards returned for its second year, taking place at Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday (February 12).

Located in Swinegate, popular Indian restaurant Aarti took home Best Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year. It was also in the running for Outstanding Curry of the Year, which it won highly commended for.

Indian restaurants Punjabi Heaven, Aarti and Delhi Wala Food win big at Nation's Curry Awards. Photos: National World/Punjabi Heaven

Many Leeds restaurants were in the running for Punjabi Restaurant of the Year but it was Roundhay restaurant Punjabi Heaven that scooped the award.

Delhi Wala Food, located near the train station, also took home an award at the Nation's Curry Awards, winning in the Street Food Restaurant of the Year category.

Wetherby restaurant Bengal Lounge was up for two awards in this year's event including Best of Yorkshire and Local Restaurant of the Year and the team did not leave disappointed, winning highly commended in the former category.

Boktiar Hussain, of Bengal Lounge, said: "Another big win for Bengal Lounge Wetherby. Thanks to the second Nation’s Curry Award to arrange such a wonderful event.

"I’m truly humbled and grateful to receive this recognition [of] highly commended restaurant in Yorkshire. I would like to give a massive thanks to all of my team member who are constantly doing hard work.

"And a special thanks to all our customers who have been apart of our journey and have supported us since we opened our doors, without you all we are nothing."

Many Leeds restaurants were nominated for the awards this year including previous winners Tharavadu, located in Mill Hill, and Otley's Westbourne Spice.