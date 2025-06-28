Cargo Wines Farsley: I visited the Leeds wine bar based at historic Sunny Bank Mills complex

By YEP Reviewer
Published 28th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A relatively uncultured beer drinker walks into a wine bar.

It sounds like the start of one of those really bad jokes your dad pulls out at Christmas, the type that provokes a grimace rather than a laugh.

On this occasion, there is no punchline, it merely describes a Saturday night I had recently. Like many Brits, I enjoy a drink. However, an aficionado is something I cannot claim to be.

Nights out with my partner, mates or family tend to involve me scanning the tap selection in a pub before opting for the same continental lager.

When a wine bar at Sunny Bank Mills was suggested as a date night destination, I was overcome with the same fear I feel when I occasionally nip into M&S or Waitrose.

I thought it would surely be too fancy for me, and that I would be laughed out of the joint for making a laughable tasting notes suggestion.

Cargo Wines can be found at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley.placeholder image
Cargo Wines can be found at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley. | National World

A few cheap bottles of red was as far as I’d delved into the world of wine and I was convinced I would be out of my depth.

Cargo’s lush interior intensified these fears but within minutes, I was at ease. Staff could not have been friendlier, offering a warm welcome as they guided us to a lovely outdoor table.

Water in a fancy jug followed along with menus, as well as the reassurance they would be happy to help with any selection troubles.

I knew absolutely nothing about wine, but it didn’t matter. There was no superiority complex, no looking down one’s nose or eye-rolling.

Sunny Bank Mills is home to a range of local businesses. placeholder image
Sunny Bank Mills is home to a range of local businesses. | Simon Hulme

Cargo offers all the luxury of world-class wines without the feeling of being lost. It provides a stylish space you do not feel out of place in. It ticked all the boxes.

The wine itself was remarkable and opened me up to a world I did not know existed. I resisted the temptation to go for a beer (which they do serve, fear not fellow yeast-swiggers) and tried a highly-recommended red from Frankland River in Australia.

The Cherubino Uovo Cabernet Nebbiolo was the best wine I had ever sampled by an absolute country mile. It is fermented in a concrete egg and has a strong blackcurrant flavour.

It cost £11.50 for a 125ml glass, but there are cheaper options that are just as stellar, with the cheapest glass of red being £6.

The staff at Cargo shun pretentiousness but take pride in their craft - and the bar is a fantastic addition to the vibrant Farsley scene.

Factfile

Address: Sunny Bank Mills, Twistings Gallery, 83-85 Town St, Leeds LS28 5UJ

Telephone: 07511 345791

Opening hours: Sunday-Wednesday: 12-8pm, Thursday: 12-10pm, Friday: 12-11pm, Saturday: 11am-11pm

Website: N/A

Scores

Drinks: 10/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.75/10

