A relatively uncultured beer drinker walks into a wine bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It sounds like the start of one of those really bad jokes your dad pulls out at Christmas, the type that provokes a grimace rather than a laugh.

On this occasion, there is no punchline, it merely describes a Saturday night I had recently. Like many Brits, I enjoy a drink. However, an aficionado is something I cannot claim to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nights out with my partner, mates or family tend to involve me scanning the tap selection in a pub before opting for the same continental lager.

When a wine bar at Sunny Bank Mills was suggested as a date night destination, I was overcome with the same fear I feel when I occasionally nip into M&S or Waitrose.

I thought it would surely be too fancy for me, and that I would be laughed out of the joint for making a laughable tasting notes suggestion.

Cargo Wines can be found at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley. | National World

A few cheap bottles of red was as far as I’d delved into the world of wine and I was convinced I would be out of my depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cargo’s lush interior intensified these fears but within minutes, I was at ease. Staff could not have been friendlier, offering a warm welcome as they guided us to a lovely outdoor table.

Water in a fancy jug followed along with menus, as well as the reassurance they would be happy to help with any selection troubles.

I knew absolutely nothing about wine, but it didn’t matter. There was no superiority complex, no looking down one’s nose or eye-rolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunny Bank Mills is home to a range of local businesses. | Simon Hulme

Cargo offers all the luxury of world-class wines without the feeling of being lost. It provides a stylish space you do not feel out of place in. It ticked all the boxes.

The wine itself was remarkable and opened me up to a world I did not know existed. I resisted the temptation to go for a beer (which they do serve, fear not fellow yeast-swiggers) and tried a highly-recommended red from Frankland River in Australia.

The Cherubino Uovo Cabernet Nebbiolo was the best wine I had ever sampled by an absolute country mile. It is fermented in a concrete egg and has a strong blackcurrant flavour.

It cost £11.50 for a 125ml glass, but there are cheaper options that are just as stellar, with the cheapest glass of red being £6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff at Cargo shun pretentiousness but take pride in their craft - and the bar is a fantastic addition to the vibrant Farsley scene.

Factfile

Address: Sunny Bank Mills, Twistings Gallery, 83-85 Town St, Leeds LS28 5UJ

Telephone: 07511 345791

Opening hours: Sunday-Wednesday: 12-8pm, Thursday: 12-10pm, Friday: 12-11pm, Saturday: 11am-11pm

Scores

Drinks: 10/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.75/10