Farsley has enjoyed a new lease of life in recent years and Saint Jude is a feather in the suburb’s cap.

A chameleon of sorts, the bar serves breakfast, lunch and tea before becoming a fantastic nightlife spot bursting at the seams with charm.

It is not an expansive space and has a hut-like look, but is undeniably one of the most popular spots among Farsley Town Street.

The road has become a night out destination, luring punters away from the bright lights of the city centre and giving Leeds a vibrant local scene.

Saint Jude’s appeal is in its simplicity, boasting an effortlessly stylish interior furnished with tasteful art.

Saint Jude can be found on Farsley's Town Street. | Tony Johnson

Seating is spaced out, with the bar resisting the temptation to pile punters on top of each other to get more people in the door and maximise profits.

The drink selection is not mind-boggling extensive either, but options have been chosen carefully and various tastes are catered for.

I spent the evening flicking between popular lager Estrella and Horsforth Brewery’s Brew Order, a delicious New England pale ale. Guinness is also available on draught, as is the refreshing Thatchers Gold cider.

There are also various craft beers available in cans, as well as colourful cocktails and a good selection of spirits. The bar may be small but it is mighty.

Service from staff was warm and friendly and it wasn’t a one-off. Saint Jude is a venue I frequently visit and I’ve never unimpressed by the welcome.

Anyone who was worked in hospitality will vouch for the fact it can be stressful but I’ve never seen the Saint Jude staff let it show.

Saint Jude also has an outdoor seating area that extends round the side of the venue, perfect for summer drinks with friends and family.

Saint Jude also has outdoor seating. | National World

On this occasion, I could only longingly look out of the window as I took shelter from the driving rain and sub-zero temperatures.

There was a steady flow of customers, which is impressive in itself considering I visited in early January. It was also bitterly cold and people could be forgiven for choosing to stay indoors.

However, people came in and out all evening and many were sampling the bar’s non-alcoholic options as they took on Dry January.

Saint Jude just has something about it, something irresistibly inviting, and the fantastic food on offer there is the cherry on top.

I would go as far to say it might even be my favourite Leeds boozer.

Factfile

Address: 69 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5HX

Telephone: 0113 300 0639

Opening hours:

Sunday: 9am–10pm

Monday: 9am–10pm

Tuesday: 9am–10pm

Wednesday: 9am–10pm

Thursday: 9am–11pm

Friday: 9am–1am

Saturday: 9am–1am

Website: saintjudeleeds.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 10/10

Total: 9/10