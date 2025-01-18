Saint Jude Farsley review: I visited an intimate bar - and decided it might be my favourite Leeds boozer
A chameleon of sorts, the bar serves breakfast, lunch and tea before becoming a fantastic nightlife spot bursting at the seams with charm.
It is not an expansive space and has a hut-like look, but is undeniably one of the most popular spots among Farsley Town Street.
The road has become a night out destination, luring punters away from the bright lights of the city centre and giving Leeds a vibrant local scene.
Saint Jude’s appeal is in its simplicity, boasting an effortlessly stylish interior furnished with tasteful art.
Seating is spaced out, with the bar resisting the temptation to pile punters on top of each other to get more people in the door and maximise profits.
The drink selection is not mind-boggling extensive either, but options have been chosen carefully and various tastes are catered for.
I spent the evening flicking between popular lager Estrella and Horsforth Brewery’s Brew Order, a delicious New England pale ale. Guinness is also available on draught, as is the refreshing Thatchers Gold cider.
There are also various craft beers available in cans, as well as colourful cocktails and a good selection of spirits. The bar may be small but it is mighty.
Service from staff was warm and friendly and it wasn’t a one-off. Saint Jude is a venue I frequently visit and I’ve never unimpressed by the welcome.
Anyone who was worked in hospitality will vouch for the fact it can be stressful but I’ve never seen the Saint Jude staff let it show.
Saint Jude also has an outdoor seating area that extends round the side of the venue, perfect for summer drinks with friends and family.
On this occasion, I could only longingly look out of the window as I took shelter from the driving rain and sub-zero temperatures.
There was a steady flow of customers, which is impressive in itself considering I visited in early January. It was also bitterly cold and people could be forgiven for choosing to stay indoors.
However, people came in and out all evening and many were sampling the bar’s non-alcoholic options as they took on Dry January.
Farsley has an array of fantastic watering holes, including Amity Brew Co, The Fleece and Number Thirty Three.
Saint Jude just has something about it, something irresistibly inviting, and the fantastic food on offer there is the cherry on top.
I would go as far to say it might even be my favourite Leeds boozer.
Factfile
Address: 69 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5HX
Telephone: 0113 300 0639
Opening hours:
Sunday: 9am–10pm
Monday: 9am–10pm
Tuesday: 9am–10pm
Wednesday: 9am–10pm
Thursday: 9am–11pm
Friday: 9am–1am
Saturday: 9am–1am
Website: saintjudeleeds.co.uk
Scores
Drinks: 9/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 9/10
Service: 10/10
Total: 9/10
