Amity Brew Co: Huge revamp set for indie brewery in Leeds in collaboration with Little Bao Boy
Amity Brew Co, at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, has launched a £50,000 crowdfunding project to pay for the exciting plans.
It will see the trendy space transformed into an all-day food and drink venue in partnership with legendary city eatery Little Bao Boy.
The transformation, which is due to be unveiled this summer, will also bring extra seating, new toilets and an upstairs events space.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
It comes as Amity Brew Co prepares to relocate its brewing operations to Greengates in Bradford after planning permission was granted.
“Our taproom is going to fulfil its beery destiny as a true centre for our community,” said Verity Clarke, of the brewery.
“This isn’t just about expanding our space - it’s about creating a welcoming destination for beer lovers, foodies, and local businesses alike.”
Born in 2016 from the kitchen of founder James Ooi, Little Bao Boy has made a name for itself with a popular outpost on North Brew Tap on Sovereign Square.
It serves up homemade buns and traditional Asian food with a western and contemporary twist.
Co-founder Russ Clarke added: “This project is more than just a refurbishment; it’s about bringing people together over great beer in a space designed for our community.
“The support has been incredible, and we can’t wait to see this vision come to life.”
Supporters of the crowdfund will receive exclusive perks, including a lifetime 10 per cent discount on purchases at the taproom and online shop.
They will also get 120 per cent of their donations back in bar credits, a digital credit card to track and redeem rewards via an app and a new loyalty scheme.
Amity Brew Co was recently featured in The Sunday Times in an article that described Farsley as a hotspot for “cool dads”.
Co-founder Richard Degnan said: “Our first crowdfund back in 2022 overfunded by 180 per cent and is still talked about today.
“We hope in these challenging times that the crowdfund is just as successful, but we’re not taking anything for granted!”
More information on the crowdfunding project is available via the Amity Brew Co website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.