During the summer, many of us travel to Greece to enjoy some sun and great food. But for those who want to enjoy a bit of Greece at home, Leeds offers a great range of restaurants.

If you’re looking for a lunch out or a late dinner, gyros or souvlaki, Leeds has it.

And if you feel like leaving the city centre over the weekend, there is a great variety of Greek food to pick from.

Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of the five best places to get Greek food in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Which are the five best Greek restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews?

1. The Agora

Where: 207-209 New Road Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4DR

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “Amazing food! The whole experience from start to finish was great, the service was friendly and kind. The food was very tasty, and the price was very good for the portion size. Great spot to get great food.”

“Our son booked here as he is studying in Leeds and he knows we all love Greek food.

Due to Covid we were seated outside at the rear of Agora, to me this added to the experience and it did feel more Greek and reminded me of sitting in a taverna on one of the Greek Islands.”

“This is such a lovely restaurant that serve fantastic Greek / Turkish food that is cooked with passion and pride. Front of house staff are so lovely and look after you perfectly..they have the balance so right.”

“On a cold frosty Friday night in November we were given a warm welcome and had a wonderful meal in this popular Greek restaurant. Would definitely highly recommend it.”

“This was our first time at this lovely restaurant. Love greek and Mediterranean food so thought we would give the Agora a try. Didnt disappoint. Sat outside which was just what we wanted tonight. Got a starter to share, main and dessert.“

You can find out more about The Agora and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

2. La Bistro Mediterranean Kitchen

(471 reviews) - 124 Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5AT England.

Where: 124 Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5AT

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “Couldn’t have wished for anything better. I had Garlic Mushrooms and steak top class whist my wife went for falafel and lamb again superb. It’s hard to get a steak just as you like it but the chef performed superb, cooked to perfection, still tender with plenty of flavour.”

“Excellent Sunday lunch at our favourite restauant, Thank you to Bulant and very friendly staff . Great food and lovely surroundings. Ate outside and feels like the mediterrainian. Come here fairly regular and never disappointed.”

“Our first visit. The majority of diners were in large parties. Good choice of Mediterranean food to suit most tastes with reasonably priced dishes.”

“So glad we’ve booked the table cos the restaurant was full when we got there. We got seated at our table , drinks and food arrived at the right time. The atmosphere was lovely as usual.”

“One of our favourite Mediterranean place where to eat top quality food and enjoy good service. The new decor of the restaurant with the enclosed additional extension is very pretty and cosy. Staff are friendly and attentive. The food and drinks came out quite quickly. Very pleased with the value vs quality and quantity. We had mixed meze platter and calamari.”

You can find out more about La Bistro Mediterranean Kitchen and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

3. Zorbas Bar & Grill

A popular family-run Greek and Mediterranean restaurant on Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates. Rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor

Where: 4 Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, Leeds LS15 8DX

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “Very good Greek restaurant with very pleasant stuff. The early bird menu was particularly good with a wide choice. The food was well cooked and well prepared. There was a very wise choice of vegetarian options well prepared.”

“I’ve visited this restaurant twice previously, and just managed to get my Greek father & grandfather to attend as we’ve had poor experiences in other ‘Greek’ restaurants in Leeds.

Zorbas is exquisite. We were overwhelmed by the fast service and attentive staff. Our food came quite quickly and was stellar. Can’t recommend highly enough, all of my family were incredibly impressed. The food is honestly gorgeous!”

“Nice to find another Greek restaurant nearby, excellent food and service.I had kleftico it was comparable to the Greek islands all my family enjoyed their meal and atmosphere. Visited on Saturday evening I would advise booking as it was very busy. Nice touches and friendly people would recommend.”

“We are regulars at this great little family owned place. On every visit we have had great food in a comfortable warm friendly atmosphere.. on a very recent visit we also enjoyed live Greek music which totally enhanced the feel of the restaurant, we were even treated to a bit of Greek dancing.. we’ll def be back again.”

“Authentic Greek cuisine. The menu is typically Greek which you do not often get. The food was brilliant. Staff and owner very pleasant friendly and attentive. This was a Saturday night and would be advised to book. Outside of Greece this restaurant was great.”

You can find out more about Zorbas Bar & Grill and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

4. Fikos Mediterranean Kitchen

Fikos Mediterranean Kitchen serves delicious Greek and Turkish food in Guiseley. The offering includes classics such as kleftiko, moussaka and kebabs, a pizza menu and a range of fish dishes served with saute potatoes or rice.

Where: 152 Harrogate Road, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 6AH

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “had a meal here last night as we were staying in the area, had the special at £16.95 which was excellent value for 2 courses, and we both enjoyed it, this restaurant has a mix of greek and turkish food on offer, so something for everyone as well as mythos, efes and keo beers, really good value and great food with excellent service”

“Beautiful moussaka. My grandma loved Greek food and my favourite dish of hers was her moussaka. I haven’t tasted anything as good or similar in the UK until now. Thankyou for bringing back awesome childhood memories”

“Another lovely meal at Fikos. The food was amazing, as usual and the staff are friendly and helpful . Will be back soon.”

“Excellent excellent excellent, what’s been missing in yeadon for a long time. Beautiful traditional dishes cooked to perfection. Excellent staff and an owner with passion. 10 out of 10”

“Delicious food and great service. Myself and my partner treated ourselves to a full 3 courses and were not disappointed. Good portion sizes, really tasty food and very attentive service. We will definitely be back to try out more of the menu.”

You can find out more about Fikos Mediterranean Kitchen and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

5. Santorini Bar & Grill

This Greek and Turkish restaurant on Otley Road, Headingley, has its own Gin Room. Rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor

Where: 55A Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3AB

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “Myself, wife and daughter recently ate at the restaurant for the first time. The food, service and atmosphere were all great. Friendly and helpful staff made the experience really enjoyable and we will be back. Thanks very much for a wonderful lunch.”

“Came here with my partner as we were staying nearby and we both love Greek food. What can I say WOW - the food was absolutely amazing. We both had the gyros and said it was one of the best we’ve ever had, the portion was massive! Highly recommend”

“A true authentic greek experience! The beautiful mediteranean taste combined with a romantic athmosfere, this place is a quick getaway when you look for a glimpse of Greece... A special thank you to Flavia, our host for the evening!”

“We love Greek food so decided to give Santorini a try! Don’t have much to say other than the service was quick and the food AMAZING….especially the lamb kofte”

“You can’t really tell from the outside how big and special this place is from the outside. The decor is really special and trendy. The food was probably the best Greek meal I’ve ever had.

The chicken wings were amazing and I had a gyros salad bowl which was extremely tasty and filling. The cocktails were pretty special too. I will be back.”

You can find out more about Santorini Bar & Grill and find a menu on Tripadvisor .