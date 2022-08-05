Tacos and burritos often top peoples list for best weekend food. And in Leeds, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for a bottomless brunch to kickstart the weekend, or somewhere to grab a tasty dinner and a drink after finishing work in the evening.

We have compiled a list of the five best places to get Mexican food in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Which are the five best Mexican restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews?

1. Lupes Cantina Mexicana

“This place is on our regular visit list and the food and service is why. The location is just like a Mexican cantina with simple decor and a warm welcome.” TripAdvisor reviewer

Where: 204 Cardigan Road, Leeds LS6 1LF

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “We were a group of four and the food was exceptionally good, authentic Mexican, staff friendly and attentive. Top Margaritas.”

“Having lived in Mexico for four years I’m so often disappointed by so-called Mexican food outside Mexico. I loved everything about the place. The food was excellent, but the Camarones al Diablo were absolutely incredible.”

“Amazing food, service and atmosphere. The tacos were best I’ve had in Leeds and the margaritas were irresistible”

“Friendly staff, excellent food. Nice and authentic Mexican with big flavours. Good use of spice. Star of the show cactus salad and sea bass. Could add a few more vegan options only criticism.”

“I had to stop eating Mexican food due to being gluten free and vegan not many Mexican places cater to that, luckily Lupes does and it’s very tasty. The staff are very friendly and it’s great value for money. I’ll definitely be back to try more of the menu.”

You can find out more about Lupes Cantina and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

2. Las Iguanas

Sweet Manhattan and Margarita cocktails served at the bar.

Where: 3 Cloth Hall Street, Leeds LS1 2HD

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “Fantastic food, service and drinks! We came last minute on a sunny Saturday afternoon and didn’t have to wait long and it was great.”

“We visited today for two of my friends’ birthdays for tapas and drinks and it was lovely!”

“Had a fantastic time at this venue, great value for money with a starter and main course and well worth the upgrade paying for unlimited cocktails!”

“Been to Las Iguanas before but our first visit to the branch in Leeds and we weren’t disappointed. The Fajita stacks are amazing and the portions are huge especially for the price. Served by a lovely guy (sorry I didn’t get his name) and nothing was too much trouble.”

“Me and my 2 children loved our first visit. Brilliant customer service, amazing food and so good value for money. We can’t wait for our next visit”

You can find out more about Las Iguanas and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

3. Pinche Pinche Mexican Restaurant

A simple yet delicious dish dating back to the 16th century. A quesadilla is made up primarily of melted cheese wrapped in a flat bread - with meat and spices sometimes added for extra zing.

Where: 116A Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4NY

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “Shocked how GOOD my veggie tacos were. The sweet potato and yam and cauliflower tacos on true corn tortillas, each with a delicious green mojo sauce. My husband also enjoyed his meat tacos. The cheesy aka dirty fries were sinfully good; my only caveat was the guacamole was just fine. I’ve had much better. The Margaritas were tasty and mixed well. Excellent service.”

“Lovely cute restaurant which serves lovely authentic and have lovely staff. We are not an easy crowd, the staff couldn’t have been more amazing and accommodating. My only wish is that I lived closer so I could order a take away”

“Love the food from here. I live about one minute from this place and can see how hard they work to keep things going. Thankfully, they diversified into takeaways during lockdown and continued to do so post lockdowns. I love burritos and these are so good (in my top 3), but you absolutely must order the meal deal with nachos which come with all the trimmings.”

“By far the best restaurant in Chapel Allerton. The food is amazing! My partner is coeliac and the gluten free choices on the menu are vast. Not eaten in for a while due to Covid but getting regular takeaways and have never been disappointed. The Mexican fries are a real treat as a side dish.”

“I ordered a takeaway this evening and it was great. I got the rice box meal deal with nachos. I’m a vegetarian coeliac and it was amazing to have so much choice!”

You can find out more about Pinche Pinche Mexican Restaurant and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

4. Hessian Cantina & Cocina

A selection of the Mexican delicacies that may await you this weekend.

Where: 466 Roundhay Road, Leeds LS8 2HU

Rating: 4.5/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “My girlfriend and I I’ve tried lots of brunch places in Leeds but this is definitely our favourite. The menu is diverse and offers a range of different brunch meals. Just delicious fresh food bursting with loads of flavour. Reasonably priced and very good service. Nice coffee too.”

“Service was lovely, we had a little one with us and the server was so attentive and engaging with him. The food is amazing. Pancakes were gorgeous, I had the huevos rancheros and it was so tasty but so big!!”

“Great Bottomless Brunch. Good service and Food perfect, must recommend for a laid back bottomless. Ideal for couples and groups.”

“Lovely little cafe, wasn’t sure how the Mexican would go down but love it! So so tasty even as a takeaway in lockdown. Looking forward to going back now places are opening again.”

“Everything you dream your meal will be, it is. So rare in Leeds. Can’t wait to go back on an evening for the tlayudas, and fingers crossed there’ll be chamoyada in the summer!”

You can find out more about Pinche Hessian Cantina & Cocina and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

5. Barburrito Boar Lane Leeds

Since it was founded in 2005, Barburrito has been a huge success, and now operates 21 stores across the country. Could they set their sights on Pontefract or Castleford next?

Where: 61 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 6HW

Rating: 4/5

Here’s what some customers had to say: “First time at Barburrito. I got the salt and pepper chicken wrap and I love the ability to decide what fillings go in your burrito! Lots of choice of fillings and makes it very delicious.”

“As you would expect, quick, super tasty food with added bonus of great banter from the staff. The place was clean and busy which is also a good sign”

“I love this place, it’s my go to for a delicious filling meal. I always find it reliable when ordering delivery or going into store. Every time I head in there myself the staff are all always so lovely and so happy to help. The staff really are a credit to the store. I definitely recommend trying this place.”

“Went to grab lunch here a few weeks ago with some friends, I got the vegetarian chicken which I was very pleasantly surprised by, great taste and texture!”

“Ordered a burrito, a burrito bowl and churros for my solo visit to the store today. The lovely brown eyed server gave me free guacamole and I’ve never had guacamole before, now I LOVE avocados.”

You can find out more about Barburrito Boar Lane Leeds and find a menu on Tripadvisor .