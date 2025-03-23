An “exceptional” academy in Leeds has scored its second successive five-star Ofsted rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, located on Bradford Road, Ilkley, was rated outstanding across all five inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

Part of The Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust, it is the school’s second successive five-star Ofsted rating and its first for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, located on Bradford Road, Ilkley, was rated outstanding across all five inspected areas. | St. Mary's Menston/Google

Ofsted said: “Inclusivity is at the heart of this exceptional school. Pupils consistently display the school values of faithfulness, humility, truth, forgiveness, tolerance, dignity, service and respect. Pupils form excellent relationships with staff. Staff care about the pupils. Pupils feel safe at school.

“The school has exceptionally high expectations for the academic achievement of its pupils. Pupils achieve outcomes across subjects that are significantly above national averages. Pupils are very well prepared for their next steps in education.”

Backing up its inclusion as one of Leeds’ top-performing schools for attainment eight scores, inspectors note that the school has developed a “highly ambitious curriculum” and, in many areas such as history” exceeds the breadth of the national curriculum.”

Teachers are “experts” in their subjects, while the school quickly identifies and provides “exceptional support” for disadvantaged pupils or those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education watchdog added: “The school has developed teaching strategies that help pupils to retain knowledge over time. Staff implement these consistently across the school. Teachers regularly check pupils’ learning and address any gaps in knowledge that they have.

“The sixth form offers a wide range of options for its students. The curriculum and its delivery mirrors the quality of the rest of the school. Students debate advanced topics in subjects such as further mathematics and chemistry.”

School attendance at St Mary’s Menston is above national averages and is improving as a result of an “effective system” to support pupils who are struggling with their attendance.

Governors and trustees have a “diverse skill set” that enables them to support and challenge school leaders effectively. The school provides a “comprehensive professional development programme” for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement posted online, Headteacher Margaret Hattersley, said: I am incredibly proud of this remarkable achievement. It is testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire school community, reflecting the strength of our shared vision: Together We Flourish – Ambition. Opportunity. Faith.

“We are fortunate at St Mary’s to have an Outstanding student body, and this inspection outcome reflects their enthusiasm for learning and their thirst for knowledge, along with their exemplary conduct.

“I would like to extend my personal, heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire staff team. The staff commitment to excellence, their tireless efforts and passion for nurturing every student is pivotal to ensuring the students we serve receive an Outstanding education and feel valued and cared for.”