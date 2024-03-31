All 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted since 2023

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year, with a handful receiving that coveted Outstanding rating.

So far in 2024, the hugely popular Roundhay School saw its Outstanding rating renewed once again, while St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School also celebrated its continued excellence.

Here are the 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted since January 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Blenheim Primary School Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023.

Boston Spa Academy Boston Spa Academy received its first Outstanding grade during a recent inspection in January 2023.

Talbot Primary School Talbot Primary School, located in East Moor Road, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in May 2023.

Bramley Park Academy Bramley Park Academy, located in Fairfield Hill, Bramley, was rated Outstanding in May 2023.

The Farnley Academy The Farnley Academy, located in Chapel Lane, Farnley, was rated Outstanding in October 2023.