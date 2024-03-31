All 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted since 2023

Leeds has a plethora of top schools, but only a select few are ranked among the very best according to Ofsted.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Mar 2024, 04:45 BST

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year, with a handful receiving that coveted Outstanding rating.

So far in 2024, the hugely popular Roundhay School saw its Outstanding rating renewed once again, while St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School also celebrated its continued excellence.

Here are the 15 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted since January 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023.

1. Blenheim Primary School

Blenheim Primary School, located in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in January 2023. Photo: Steve Riding

Boston Spa Academy received its first Outstanding grade during a recent inspection in January 2023.

2. Boston Spa Academy

Boston Spa Academy received its first Outstanding grade during a recent inspection in January 2023. Photo: Submit

Talbot Primary School, located in East Moor Road, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in May 2023.

3. Talbot Primary School

Talbot Primary School, located in East Moor Road, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in May 2023. Photo: Mel Hulme

Bramley Park Academy, located in Fairfield Hill, Bramley, was rated Outstanding in May 2023.

4. Bramley Park Academy

Bramley Park Academy, located in Fairfield Hill, Bramley, was rated Outstanding in May 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins Photography

The Farnley Academy, located in Chapel Lane, Farnley, was rated Outstanding in October 2023.

5. The Farnley Academy

The Farnley Academy, located in Chapel Lane, Farnley, was rated Outstanding in October 2023. Photo: The GORSE Academies Trust

Wigton Moor Primary School, located in Barfield Crescent, north Leeds, was rated Outstanding in November 2023.

6. Wigton Moor Primary School

Wigton Moor Primary School, located in Barfield Crescent, north Leeds, was rated Outstanding in November 2023. Photo: National World

