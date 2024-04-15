The 15 best-performing Leeds primary schools ranked by educational attainment as school places are allocated

These are the highest ranking Leeds primary schools based on educational performance in 2023.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:16 BST

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which schools rank the best academically?

Well according to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, these primary schools rank the best for the percentage of pupils meeting the expected academic standard.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

From tomorrow (Tuesday, April 16), parents and guardians will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school this week.

So with that in mind, here are the 15 best-performing Leeds primary schools ranked by educational attainment. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

St Edward's Catholic Primary School, located in Westwood Way, Boston Spa, has 95% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. St Edward's Catholic Primary School

Harewood CoE Primary School, located in Harrogate Road, Harewood, has 93% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Harewood CoE Primary School

East Garforth Primary Academy, located in Aberford Road, East Garforth, has 91% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. East Garforth Primary Academy

Tranmere Park Primary School, located in Ridge Close, Guiseley, has 91% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Tranmere Park Primary School

Brodetsky Primary School, located in Henry Cohen Campus, Wentworth Avenue, has 90% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

5. Brodetsky Primary School

Beecroft Primary School, located in Eden Way, Kirkstall, has 89% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

6. Beecroft Primary School

